Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo for Sale Near Me

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 4S2CM58W1X4369173

Stock: P8567A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020