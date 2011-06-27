  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(93)
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish exterior, powerful V6 engine, roomy rear seats, great warranty.
  • Cheap interior pieces, bouncy off-road manners, uncomfortable front seats, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The runt of the midsize SUV litter. Pick it only if you have a soft spot in your heart for Isuzu.

Vehicle overview

There's not a more hotly contested segment in the automotive world than the midsize SUV arena. Just about every major auto manufacturer either has, or is planning on, a four-door, five-passenger sport-ute. For years, the ubiquitous Ford Explorer has dominated this class of family haulers, but its high price and staid design, not to mention well-publicized tire problems, has opened the door for cheaper and sportier competition.The Rodeo is Isuzu's take on what a midsize SUV should be, offering streamlined styling, a killer warranty, and a healthy V6 that appeals to those looking for something cheaper and more aesthetically appealing than Ford's boxy sales leader.Three trim levels are available: S, LS and LSE. The basic Rodeo has two-wheel drive and a weak 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Do yourself a favor and step up to the S V6 that adds a 205-horsepower, 3.2-liter unit that really moves the Rodeo with authority.LS models add four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, along with a limited-slip differential and underbody skid plates. If you're looking for more luxury, top-of-the-line LSEs add an in-dash six-disc CD changer, leather seating and a power moonroof. Overall, the Rodeo's interior provides decent ergonomics, but the cupholders and plastic trim/switchgear look and feel somewhat cheap. 2001 marks the 85th anniversary of Isuzu and to celebrate they are offering a limited-edition Anniversary package on LS models that includes an exclusive two-tone color scheme, 16-inch chrome finish alloy wheels, and chrome side steps for the exterior. Inside, Anniversary Edition Rodeos get a beige leather interior, power seats, wood grain trim, and an upgraded stereo system.Buyers who prefer sportiness to luxury can equip their LS Rodeos with the Ironman package that adds tubular side steps, alloy wheels and Intelligent Suspension Control that automatically adjusts to one of 17 shock rebound and compression rates depending on road conditions. The Rodeo rides smooth on the highway, but we're a little disappointed with its skittish off-road behavior. Over uneven dirt trails, the Rodeo feels somewhat undersprung, bouncing and wallowing through ruts that other SUVs, like the Nissan Xterra, handle with ease.Japanese reliability is generally above average, but just in case, Isuzu provides a transferable 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty for all of its SUVs, making it the longest one of its kind offered by any automaker in the United States. The Rodeo provides clean looks, a gutsy engine, and confidence-inspiring road manners. If you can live with the budget interior pieces and don't venture off-road much, the Rodeo is worth a look. Otherwise, make sure you check out the wide range of competitors in this price range before settling on the Isuzu.

2001 Highlights

An Anniversary Edition trim package that includes two-tone paint, leather seating and special chrome wheels is the only addition to 2001 Rodeos.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Isuzu Rodeo.

5(29%)
4(38%)
3(24%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
3.8
93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEWARW!!! Stay Away from 98-02 Rodeos. MAJOR SAFTEY RECALL!!
eroeder7966,01/12/2011
I've owned my 01 Rodeo LS since 06. Got it with 58,286 miles. To this day looks and runs like new with the exception of check engine light caused buy sending unit. Love the truck. But on November 23,2010 while traveling 40mph the bracket connecting the trailing arm to the frame broke away causing the vehicle to sway out of control. This problem is common to 90-95% of all 98-02 Isuzu Rodeos, Axioms and Honda Passports. Both manufactures havea fix for the brackets, however these fixes will only work on a small percentage of the affected vehicles due to excessive frame rust. My 01 Rodeo with only 81,192 miles was deemed unrepairable Isuzu is now in the process of buying it back for only $4500.
Happy Camper
Vince,05/03/2010
78,000 miles when I bought it, now 161,000. Most reliable vehicle I've owned, but at 120,000 I had preventive maintenance done to it also, installed a new timing belt, water pump, oil pump, and belt tensioner. All four items came together as a parts kit and they are all together in the engine too, kit made sense to do all. Could do better on oil consumption, but not too terrible. Uses cheap fuel sending units and replacements are cheap too, I replaced the first one myself at 81,000 and the second one at 158,000, cost less than $40 each. I get a ABS light when the trans fluid is low once a year, have to add fluid through drain plug. Lots of shops scam people on this, check levels 1st and save $$$!
Not Shabby
MWA3C,07/16/2010
Bought this ISUZU RODEO based on looks and handling with 110,000 miles on her. Burns about 1qt of oil every 2500 miles or so using 15w40 (owners manual suggests 15w40 and up, go with it, 10w30 will just run right out of her). Overall not a bad truck, could use a little more HP under the hood but for a 3.0 L V6 it's not horrible. The suspension is a bit hard on the back with not a lot of travel so you hit the frame bumpers often.. Overall I find long drives are really comfortable. Currently have 155,000 miles on it and still going strong. Regularly driven on 6 hour drives between states w/o issue.
Great Truck
Love My Truck,07/08/2009
Other than the usual maintenance at 100,000, it has been great! Transmission rebuild at 135000, but no other problems. I really wish that Isuzu was still selling this model here in the US. I would love to have a new one. (After another 100,000!)
See all 93 reviews of the 2001 Isuzu Rodeo
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Overview

The Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), LSE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), LSE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S 2WD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A), LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M), LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M), S 2WD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M), S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M), and S V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M).

