Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo for Sale Near Me

2003 Isuzu Rodeo S Alpine White CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 80107 miles below market average! ***4X4***, ***ONE OWNER***, ***LOW MILES***.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S2DM58WX34313828

Stock: P4058

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020