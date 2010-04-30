Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo for Sale Near Me
10 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 77,958 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,756
- 157,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 129,956 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,500
- 243,573 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,790
- 115,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,900
- 157,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 169,024 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495
- 138,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 132,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,980
- 154,923 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,484
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Rodeo searches:
Showing 1 - 10 out of 10 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.436 Reviews
Report abuse
Bryan,04/30/2010
I bought this car new in 2003 for my wife. Having owned a 1994 Rodeo with 180,000 with no problems I knew this was the way to go and I wasn't let down. Our 03 rodeo now has 130,000 miles and still drives like new. We've performed regular oil changes and had a new timing belt installed at 70,000 miles. (not because it was giving us problems, that's just what you do at $70,000 miles) but that's it! This car has never been in the shop. This car is so inexpensive to own and maintain. You simply can't beat a rodeo!
Related Isuzu Rodeo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Aston Martin V12 Vantage S 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2015
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Galant 2011
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2010
- Used Nissan NV 2012
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2017
- Used Ferrari California T 2011
- Used BMW M6 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe 2016
- Used Lexus LS 500h 2018
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2012
- Used Volvo S80 2013
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2015
- Used BMW X6 M 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen EuroVan
- Used Lexus RX 350L
- Used Volkswagen Phaeton
- Used Ferrari Portofino
- Used BMW M6
- Used Dodge Neon
- Used BMW X3 M
- Used Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
- Used Aston Martin DB11
- Used Lexus UX 250h
- Used Cadillac XLR-V
- Used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
- Used GMC Safari
Shop used models by city
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Woodbridge VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Fairfax VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Colorado Springs CO
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Edison NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Arlington VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Bridgeport CT
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Knoxville TN
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Alexandria VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Elizabeth NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Frisco TX
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Fort Worth TX
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Indianapolis IN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020