Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo
Pros & Cons
- Stylish exterior, powerful new V6, great powertrain warranty.
- Cheap interior pieces, flaccid suspension, uncomfortable front seats, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An impressive V6 engine makes its debut for 2004. Too bad it has to be in the under-achieving Rodeo.
2004 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Rodeo
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- appearance
- interior
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- comfort
- ride quality
- spaciousness
- warranty
- towing
- driving experience
- off-roading
- handling & steering
- dashboard
- seats
- acceleration
- sound system
- road noise
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- oil
- doors
- brakes
- lights
- electrical system
- engine
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- safety
- climate control
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my second Rodeo. My first was a 2002 LS. I never had any problem with it. Another driver hit me and I think I would have been killed if I were not in my Rodeo. So I bought another one with the insurance money. This one is newer and has the 3.5L engine, the gray trim, upgraded sound and fog lights. I love it even more than my old one. It has great pick up, great interior. I love the controls for the stereo on the steering wheel. The price was great and it is in perfect condition. I know it will last forever too. My old one never had any problem. These vehicles are such great quality and value and low maintenance that I can't understand why Isuzu quit making them. I love mine!
I've had my Rodeo for little over a year now and I'm pretty happy with it. For some reason my buttons on my steering wheel don't work as well as another Rodeo that we had test drove, but oh well. I think the exterior is definitely nice and if you throw some tires on and give it maybe a slight lift, the Isuzu Rodeo is a sick kick ride. I have to go back and forth on an uphill road and with its 3.5 liter V6, it doesn't disappoint. I love driving my Rodeo, although I may turn it in for a smaller car : (
I love almost everything about the 2004 Direct Injection Rodeo, except for the fuel injection problem that I have had in BOTH 2004 Rodeos I have had. It sometimes wants to hesitate during my first acceleration of the day, but then performs fine. I can't seem to find anyone else that has had this problem, but I have experienced it in both Rodeo's that I have had.
For me, with a towing package, this is the ideal suv for the money. I don't know where you can find an equal value in today's market. To date, other than oil changes, I've only replaced the drive belt and tires. This is my 4th Isuzu since the mid 80s, I average about 120k mi/truck between purchases. With routine attention to maintenance they've all been reliable rides. Like many others on this site I can not understand the low ratings from editors. I'd like to see Isuzu revive the Trooper and Rodeo in the US soon.
Features & Specs
|S Rwd 4dr SUV
3.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5400 rpm
|S 4WD 4dr SUV
3.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5400 rpm
|S Rwd 4dr SUV
3.2L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5400 rpm
|S Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
FAQ
Is the Isuzu Rodeo a good car?
Is the Isuzu Rodeo reliable?
Is the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo?
The least-expensive 2004 Isuzu Rodeo is the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,799.
Other versions include:
- S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $20,949
- S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,829
- S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $19,799
- S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,699
- S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,699
What are the different models of Isuzu Rodeo?
More about the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo
Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo Overview
The Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M), S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Rodeo 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Rodeo.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 Rodeo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2004 Isuzu Rodeo?
Which 2004 Isuzu Rodeos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Isuzu Rodeo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo.
Can't find a new 2004 Isuzu Rodeos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Isuzu Rodeo for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,215.
Find a new Isuzu for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,275.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Isuzu lease specials
Related Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020