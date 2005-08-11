  1. Home
Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo

2004 Isuzu Rodeo
List Price Estimate
$1,859 - $3,330
Consumer Rating
(70)

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish exterior, powerful new V6, great powertrain warranty.
  • Cheap interior pieces, flaccid suspension, uncomfortable front seats, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An impressive V6 engine makes its debut for 2004. Too bad it has to be in the under-achieving Rodeo.

2004 Highlights

Isuzu has made a few changes this year to make the Rodeo more appealing to SUV shoppers. First off, there's a new range-topping 3.5-liter V6 that makes 250 horsepower. Last year's 3.2-liter V6 has a new home in the base model; the four-cylinder engine has been dropped. Other alterations this year include a new Sound Package, a new Color Package and a new tire-pressure monitoring system.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo.

5 star reviews: 47%
4 star reviews: 40%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 4%
1 star reviews: 3%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 70 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My second Rodeo, just as great!!
Melanie,

This is my second Rodeo. My first was a 2002 LS. I never had any problem with it. Another driver hit me and I think I would have been killed if I were not in my Rodeo. So I bought another one with the insurance money. This one is newer and has the 3.5L engine, the gray trim, upgraded sound and fog lights. I love it even more than my old one. It has great pick up, great interior. I love the controls for the stereo on the steering wheel. The price was great and it is in perfect condition. I know it will last forever too. My old one never had any problem. These vehicles are such great quality and value and low maintenance that I can't understand why Isuzu quit making them. I love mine!

3.75 out of 5 stars, Da Bugga is Cherry
Miki'ala,

I've had my Rodeo for little over a year now and I'm pretty happy with it. For some reason my buttons on my steering wheel don't work as well as another Rodeo that we had test drove, but oh well. I think the exterior is definitely nice and if you throw some tires on and give it maybe a slight lift, the Isuzu Rodeo is a sick kick ride. I have to go back and forth on an uphill road and with its 3.5 liter V6, it doesn't disappoint. I love driving my Rodeo, although I may turn it in for a smaller car : (

4.375 out of 5 stars, Love the Rodeo..... Almost
Ryan,

I love almost everything about the 2004 Direct Injection Rodeo, except for the fuel injection problem that I have had in BOTH 2004 Rodeos I have had. It sometimes wants to hesitate during my first acceleration of the day, but then performs fine. I can't seem to find anyone else that has had this problem, but I have experienced it in both Rodeo's that I have had.

4 out of 5 stars, Just what the doctor ordered
columbia rodeo,

For me, with a towing package, this is the ideal suv for the money. I don't know where you can find an equal value in today's market. To date, other than oil changes, I've only replaced the drive belt and tires. This is my 4th Isuzu since the mid 80s, I average about 120k mi/truck between purchases. With routine attention to maintenance they've all been reliable rides. Like many others on this site I can not understand the low ratings from editors. I'd like to see Isuzu revive the Trooper and Rodeo in the US soon.

Features & Specs

S Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
S Rwd 4dr SUV
3.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
S 4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4WD 4dr SUV
3.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
S Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
S Rwd 4dr SUV
3.2L 6cyl 5M
MPG 16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
S Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
S Rwd 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal

FAQ

Is the Isuzu Rodeo a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2004 Rodeo both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Isuzu Rodeo fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Rodeo gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Rodeo has 33 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Isuzu Rodeo. Learn more

Is the Isuzu Rodeo reliable?

To determine whether the Isuzu Rodeo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Rodeo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Rodeo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2004 Rodeo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo?

The least-expensive 2004 Isuzu Rodeo is the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,799.

Other versions include:

  • S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $20,949
  • S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,829
  • S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $19,799
  • S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,699
  • S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,699
Learn more

What are the different models of Isuzu Rodeo?

If you're interested in the Isuzu Rodeo, the next question is, which Rodeo model is right for you? Rodeo variants include S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M), and S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Rodeo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo

Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo Overview

The Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M), S Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Isuzu Rodeo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Rodeo 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Rodeo.

