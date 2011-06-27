Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo Consumer Reviews

3rd world tested! florida , 05/13/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful let's see -4 cyl, 5 speed - drove across the US 4 times (east/west) 4 times north/south, and used as a daily vehicle from early '93-2000. Had 150k miles when moved to central america with it. Abused this perfect truck for 4 years on rock roads and pure dust. SOld it in '04 w/ over 250k miles to a friend who gave it some needed care on suspension and it is still going today! NEVER failed - can't say enough - only one flaw was the funky wheels - lugs with springs (which one tire shop in florida left off causing tires to nearly come off on highway) - getting flats in central america was no fun having to find those springs/lock washers at night in the dirt ! Report Abuse

WATCH OUT FOR WHEEL LUGS Ken anderson , 04/15/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful after having my beloved Rodeo for 11 years i needed a Brake job so i took it in the dealer called me to tell me the Bolts and Lugs where coming off stripped apparently Isuzu made both out of Alummion and over time they will strip each other so when you take them off they will come off stripped ( imagine having that happen with a Flat tire on the side of the road late at night) Report Abuse

It's the first car I didn't get sick of donna serog , 10/10/2002 S V6 4dr SUV 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I never got tired of this caar.It drove great,and has proved to be very dependable. Report Abuse

Best of fifteen vehicles TwoNames , 02/19/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Once I had it aligned with new off road tires all around, this 5 speed manual shift wagon has really been the best of all vehicles. I photograph all the time and being able to drive in deserts and snow country, lived in both all across the U.S., has been easy. I had a 1950s Land Rover 109 that was a beast compared to this Rodeo. For all around daily use, short trips and cross country it's been above the others. Report Abuse