Consumer Rating
(31)
1996 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Except for freshly styled alloy wheels, not much was new with Isuzu's Rodeo as the 1995 model year began. Midseason, Isuzu issued a notable upgrade, adding airbags for the driver and front passenger. Also new were roof-mounted speakers that expanded available cargo space in the revised interior, plus an improved stereo system. The new dashboard, designed with assistance from Honda, did away with the old angular look, replacing it with an organically swept affair complete with more legible gauges and improved ergonomics.

For 1996, Isuzu finishes the Rodeo off with available four-wheel disc antilock brakes, more power for V6 models, and standard shift-on-the-fly operation for 4WD models that can be engaged at speeds up to 62 mph. Wheel track is wider, improving ride quality, and new 16-inch alloy wheels have been added to the options list for S models. Better yet, the SOHC V6 engine's output now matches that of last year's DOHC motor: 190 horsepower.

Rodeos are spacious for five inside, and V6 models have a swing-out spare tire that creates even greater elbow room. The rear seat folds flat, resulting in a long cargo floor, but the clamshell tailgate design makes it difficult to access the back of the cargo area easily. Fortunately, the rear glass will open independently. Oddly, the only way to get a 60/40 split folding rear seat is to order a top-of-the-line LS model; not very convenient, or sensible. Options include side steps and a brush grille guard.

Road noise might be a drawback, though the 3.2-liter V6 engine is quiet-running and strong with either five-speed manual shift or the available four-speed automatic transmission. A 2.6-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering 70 fewer horses, powers the two-wheel-drive S edition, which comes only with manual shift. Automatic transmissions have Power and Winter modes, the latter starting off in third gear to reduce wheelspin on slippery pavements. Towing capacity is 4,500 pounds with the V6 engine, but only a ton with the four-cylinder.

Anyone seeking a capable blend of comfortable highway ride and tempting off-road talents could do well to look for an Isuzu dealer. Honda markets a version of the Rodeo and calls it the Passport. The Passport tends to be a bit more expensive, and doesn't come with as comprehensive a warranty. For those reasons, we suggest you stick with a Rodeo.

1996 Highlights

Finally, Isuzu's Rodeo can be equipped with four-wheel antilock brakes, and 4WD models get a standard shift-on-the-fly system. New style wheels debut, and the engine now makes 190 horsepower. Increased wheel track improves ride quality, and spare tire covers are redesigned.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Isuzu Rodeo.

5(32%)
4(42%)
3(23%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.0
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

red rodeo
red rodeo,08/02/2003
I bought an SUV out of necessity and ended up loving it for its purposeful functionality! pleant of room and built extremely tough! This truck was hit at 70 MPH and it survived!
3 Rodeos
Finalr,08/10/2004
We have 2 1996 Rodeos, and One 1992 Rodeo, The 96's have 129345 and 62566 respectively. Both have been super. The Higher mileage had the Window/Doorlock issues; we fixed that with Dura-lube instead of Automobile Grease. Much better in Cold weather, In fact, the High mileage one just towed 3780lbs for 2100 miles up and down through 1500 ASL to 8995 ASL, without even a cough. When we got back, there was NO Electrodes in the Sparkplugs. LOL, But It purred like a kitten. New NGK's and off she runs again, Like a Tiger. I love the Body, the handling, and the off-road. Not as choppy as the Bronco's and Jeeps I have had in the past. :) Mostly Car with a 4X4 body.
never let me down
champion2445,05/07/2003
My rodeo may not be fancy, but it has never let me down. There has not been anything I could not fit in the back. It has gone up mountains in all weather. My child has not been able to destroy it. It gets good gas mileage compared to other SUV's. It has never had a mechanical problem. Very sturdy and dependable.
265,000+miles and still going
Florida Rodeo,11/17/2010
I have had my 96 Rodeo for 5 years and it has 265,122 miles on it, I have had the basic problems to fix(brakes, alternator, battery, gaskets, tires) basic wear and tear and a new clutch at about 200,000 so not too bad. I love it, I would buy another one right now but never a manual, I hate not having cruise control. The basic edition is very basic, no thrills, but will always go where you need her to go.
See all 31 reviews of the 1996 Isuzu Rodeo
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1996 Isuzu Rodeo Overview

The Used 1996 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV, S 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, S V6 4dr SUV 4WD, and S V6 4dr SUV.

