2003 Isuzu Rodeo Review
Pros & Cons
- Stylish exterior, great powertrain warranty.
- Cheap interior pieces, flaccid suspension, uncomfortable front seats, questionable build quality.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,372 - $2,575
Edmunds' Expert Review
Even Honda finally got rid of its version of the Rodeo this year. Pick it only if you have a soft spot in your heart for Isuzu.
2003 Highlights
Rodeo receives no major changes for the 2003 model year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Isuzu Rodeo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bryan,04/30/2010
I bought this car new in 2003 for my wife. Having owned a 1994 Rodeo with 180,000 with no problems I knew this was the way to go and I wasn't let down. Our 03 rodeo now has 130,000 miles and still drives like new. We've performed regular oil changes and had a new timing belt installed at 70,000 miles. (not because it was giving us problems, that's just what you do at $70,000 miles) but that's it! This car has never been in the shop. This car is so inexpensive to own and maintain. You simply can't beat a rodeo!
Picky Driver,08/16/2007
Very dependable. Great rear bumper is a 6 inch wide rest, a shelf or a seat when tailgate is open (like no other SUV has). Also, because back window lifts up separate from the tailgate, I can carry 12 ft long pipes and lumber just extending 2 feet out the back window while it is nearly all the way down. The seats lay down as a flat surface unlike most SUVs that leave the passenger seats at an angle when folded downward. CONS: I notice that the paint chips at each rock dent (lacks flexibility) then quickly rusts underneath. Tires squeal in tight turns even at idle speed. What other compact SUV is built to tow over 4000 pounds? It pulls a 17' fiberglass boat easily on road or in & out of ramps.
Wolf83,02/22/2003
One of the bet SUV's I've ever driven. Awesome Power, needed a little more interior refiniement but overall a great vehicle. Has great offroad capability. Helps to have Spare on the hatch. I love this SUV.
TicoJax,08/30/2004
I have owned this car for about 8 months. I think 2.2 engine is not strong enough to handle the size of vehicle. Fuel is 20.5 mpg, which is good for a SUV. It has a noise engine when you accelerate. Interior is just average, it could be much better.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
