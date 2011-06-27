I bought this car new in 2003 for my wife. Having owned a 1994 Rodeo with 180,000 with no problems I knew this was the way to go and I wasn't let down. Our 03 rodeo now has 130,000 miles and still drives like new. We've performed regular oil changes and had a new timing belt installed at 70,000 miles. (not because it was giving us problems, that's just what you do at $70,000 miles) but that's it! This car has never been in the shop. This car is so inexpensive to own and maintain. You simply can't beat a rodeo!

Read more