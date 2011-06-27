  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(28)
1994 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Isuzu Rodeo for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,038 - $2,092
Used Rodeo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

S model gets standard power steering. LS models are equipped with standard air conditioning. Front vent windows are dropped. All V6 models come with standard rear wiper/washer and tailgate spare tire carrier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Isuzu Rodeo.

5(43%)
4(46%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4th Rodeo
ken,07/22/2009
I am on my 4th Rodeo and every one has been a pleasure to own. This one has 270,000 miles on it and still going strong. Has been very reliable.
Good SUV over the long run
Joe,09/17/2010
Bought this car with only 42K miles on it and have driven it for the past 12 years! All in all the car has been amazingly reliable and good to me. Have done mostly wear and tear items with a couple exceptions including rebuilding the cams, which almost made me sell the truck. However the dealer at the time told me these trucks last until 200,000 miles and he was right! Was one of best decisions I ever made.
Loved It.
beagle1218,11/20/2012
Bought my 1994 Rodeo used over eleven years ago. Loved everything about the car. Never had to put in any real money. Had 110,000 miles on it and going strong. If not for Hurricane Sandy I would still happily be driving this car. I planned to drive this car for several more years, unfortunately the entire interior of the car and the engine flooded with salt water after the hurricane. Only thing I found that could stop my beloved Rodeo.
Gone farthest
Sean Soliven,04/03/2016
LS 4dr SUV 4WD
I bought my Rodeo brand new and is very well maintained....so far its got almost 270,000 miles and still runs good. This SUV has pretty much covered all the remote, scenic places in the Southwestern US and countless offroad trails to which is the main reason I bought it, love this truck.....
See all 28 reviews of the 1994 Isuzu Rodeo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Isuzu Rodeo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Isuzu Rodeo

Used 1994 Isuzu Rodeo Overview

The Used 1994 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include S V6 4dr SUV, S 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, S 4dr SUV, and LS 4dr SUV.

