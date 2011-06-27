  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

1993 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Isuzu Rodeo for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$799 - $1,610
Used Rodeo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

More potent V6 engine filters into Rodeo from big brother Trooper for a horsepower boost of 55 ponies. A new grille is installed up front.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Isuzu Rodeo.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

AMPHIBIOUS MACHINE
nikolio,01/05/2010
I've had my Rodeo for 8 years, it has 192,000 miles on it. My dad wanted me to get rid of it a long time ago and buy something more economical, but I decided I would drive it into the ground, and I'm having a hard time killing it! So far I've replaced the alternator twice in it; it's in a tricky location near the bottom of the engine block so it gets gooked up with anything that drips on it from above. There have been other minor fixes that can be expected for a 17 year old car, but seeing as I originally paid $5,000 for it, it has been an unbelievable value, and I'm glad I didn't take my dad's advice because I have had so much fun in it over the years.
1993 Rodeo LS 4WD still running strong
John,08/05/2009
I bought my 93 Rodeo LS 4WD in 95 with 70,000 miles on it. It now has 199,930 miles on it (as of 8-4-09). I've maintained it faithfully and other than normal wear and tear repairs (rubber hose, brakes, etc) I have not had any major repairs needed on it. I upgraded the suspension with CALMINI offroad 3" lift about 11 years ago, and even with the added stress on the driveline from the modified suspension, it still runs like a champ. Now, I use it mostly for off-roading and it has impressed other offroaders who were amazed that I was able to keep up with them on some of the more challenging trails. The body style is still attractive and it's perfect sized SUV, not too small, not too big.
Solid
takehikes,06/21/2009
Bought new, changed out a couple alternators and finally at 205k blew a head gasket other than that only regular maintenance. Don't sell the 2.6 liter 4 cylinder short, she runs forever.
Great vehicle
RodeoFan,06/14/2002
I am the original owner of my Rodeo, and it has proven to be a very reliable workhorse. It started as my first "family" vehicle, then became mine when my wife upgraded a few years ago to a Tahoe. I love it.
See all 14 reviews of the 1993 Isuzu Rodeo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Isuzu Rodeo

Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo Overview

The Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include S V6 4dr SUV, S 4dr SUV, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, S 4dr SUV 4WD, and LS 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Isuzu Rodeos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Isuzu Rodeo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo.

Can't find a used 1993 Isuzu Rodeos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Rodeo for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,721.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,841.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Rodeo for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,354.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,887.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Isuzu Rodeo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Rodeo lease specials

Related Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles