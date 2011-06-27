I've had my Rodeo for 8 years, it has 192,000 miles on it. My dad wanted me to get rid of it a long time ago and buy something more economical, but I decided I would drive it into the ground, and I'm having a hard time killing it! So far I've replaced the alternator twice in it; it's in a tricky location near the bottom of the engine block so it gets gooked up with anything that drips on it from above. There have been other minor fixes that can be expected for a 17 year old car, but seeing as I originally paid $5,000 for it, it has been an unbelievable value, and I'm glad I didn't take my dad's advice because I have had so much fun in it over the years.

