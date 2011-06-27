1993 Isuzu Rodeo Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$799 - $1,610
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
More potent V6 engine filters into Rodeo from big brother Trooper for a horsepower boost of 55 ponies. A new grille is installed up front.
Most helpful consumer reviews
nikolio,01/05/2010
I've had my Rodeo for 8 years, it has 192,000 miles on it. My dad wanted me to get rid of it a long time ago and buy something more economical, but I decided I would drive it into the ground, and I'm having a hard time killing it! So far I've replaced the alternator twice in it; it's in a tricky location near the bottom of the engine block so it gets gooked up with anything that drips on it from above. There have been other minor fixes that can be expected for a 17 year old car, but seeing as I originally paid $5,000 for it, it has been an unbelievable value, and I'm glad I didn't take my dad's advice because I have had so much fun in it over the years.
John,08/05/2009
I bought my 93 Rodeo LS 4WD in 95 with 70,000 miles on it. It now has 199,930 miles on it (as of 8-4-09). I've maintained it faithfully and other than normal wear and tear repairs (rubber hose, brakes, etc) I have not had any major repairs needed on it. I upgraded the suspension with CALMINI offroad 3" lift about 11 years ago, and even with the added stress on the driveline from the modified suspension, it still runs like a champ. Now, I use it mostly for off-roading and it has impressed other offroaders who were amazed that I was able to keep up with them on some of the more challenging trails. The body style is still attractive and it's perfect sized SUV, not too small, not too big.
takehikes,06/21/2009
Bought new, changed out a couple alternators and finally at 205k blew a head gasket other than that only regular maintenance. Don't sell the 2.6 liter 4 cylinder short, she runs forever.
RodeoFan,06/14/2002
I am the original owner of my Rodeo, and it has proven to be a very reliable workhorse. It started as my first "family" vehicle, then became mine when my wife upgraded a few years ago to a Tahoe. I love it.
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
