Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,441
|$1,683
|Clean
|$856
|$1,292
|$1,514
|Average
|$657
|$993
|$1,175
|Rough
|$459
|$694
|$835
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,012
|$1,516
|$1,767
|Clean
|$906
|$1,359
|$1,589
|Average
|$696
|$1,044
|$1,233
|Rough
|$486
|$730
|$877
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Rodeo XS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$921
|$1,396
|$1,631
|Clean
|$826
|$1,251
|$1,467
|Average
|$634
|$961
|$1,138
|Rough
|$443
|$672
|$809
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$899
|$1,354
|$1,580
|Clean
|$806
|$1,213
|$1,421
|Average
|$619
|$932
|$1,102
|Rough
|$432
|$652
|$784
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$968
|$1,478
|$1,731
|Clean
|$868
|$1,325
|$1,556
|Average
|$666
|$1,018
|$1,208
|Rough
|$465
|$712
|$859
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$848
|$1,292
|$1,513
|Clean
|$760
|$1,158
|$1,361
|Average
|$584
|$890
|$1,056
|Rough
|$407
|$622
|$751
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Rodeo XS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,018
|$1,525
|$1,777
|Clean
|$912
|$1,367
|$1,598
|Average
|$700
|$1,050
|$1,240
|Rough
|$489
|$734
|$882