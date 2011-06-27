1991 Isuzu Rodeo Review
1991 Highlights
Used Rodeo for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
New Pickup-based sport utility debuts. Built in Indiana. Available with two- or four-wheel-drive with either Isuzu-built four cylinder or GM-sourced V6. Rodeo features a long wheelbase for ride comfort and excellent rear seat legroom. Four-wheel disc brakes accompany V6 engines.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Isuzu Rodeo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mememe,04/20/2002
i love my rodeo i want another one and i want to keep this one
RKB in Alabama,07/09/2009
Bought it with 8 miles on it. Leather seats were added by the dealer-that hooked me! I have loved this vehicle, and it still runs great! While lacking features that newer models included, it was a design ahead of its time. Repainted after 8 years, all other maintenance issues have involved normal wear during 18 years and 245K miles. It has never left me dead in the road, EVER! Worst mpg: 17, running the AC, all in-town driving. Best: 24, on trips w/o AC, and at less than 65 mph. I wouldn't hesitate to drive it to CA tomorrow. I'd planned to just run it until it dies, now at <10K mi. a year. But with the new Cash for Clunkers program, it's worth up to $4500 if traded in. I can't decide.
tdgebbie,03/30/2002
After 8 years and 195000 miles I have decided to sell it, it has been in 3 countries and 6 states, it was a good car up till it hit about 180000 miles then had to rebuild engine. Go bye old friend. :(
Mp,12/31/2016
LS 4dr SUV 4WD
My grandfather bought this car New in 1991. After he pasted away I took over ownership and have had it for 5 years now. It had 68,000 mile. Runs like new. Never had any problems!!! Love this car.
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
