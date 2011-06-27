  1. Home
1991 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New Pickup-based sport utility debuts. Built in Indiana. Available with two- or four-wheel-drive with either Isuzu-built four cylinder or GM-sourced V6. Rodeo features a long wheelbase for ride comfort and excellent rear seat legroom. Four-wheel disc brakes accompany V6 engines.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Isuzu Rodeo.

4.4
7 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

rodeo xs
mememe,04/20/2002
i love my rodeo i want another one and i want to keep this one
Eighteen years and still going strong!
RKB in Alabama,07/09/2009
Bought it with 8 miles on it. Leather seats were added by the dealer-that hooked me! I have loved this vehicle, and it still runs great! While lacking features that newer models included, it was a design ahead of its time. Repainted after 8 years, all other maintenance issues have involved normal wear during 18 years and 245K miles. It has never left me dead in the road, EVER! Worst mpg: 17, running the AC, all in-town driving. Best: 24, on trips w/o AC, and at less than 65 mph. I wouldn't hesitate to drive it to CA tomorrow. I'd planned to just run it until it dies, now at <10K mi. a year. But with the new Cash for Clunkers program, it's worth up to $4500 if traded in. I can't decide.
Drove it till the end
tdgebbie,03/30/2002
After 8 years and 195000 miles I have decided to sell it, it has been in 3 countries and 6 states, it was a good car up till it hit about 180000 miles then had to rebuild engine. Go bye old friend. :(
Very reliable car
Mp,12/31/2016
LS 4dr SUV 4WD
My grandfather bought this car New in 1991. After he pasted away I took over ownership and have had it for 5 years now. It had 68,000 mile. Runs like new. Never had any problems!!! Love this car.
See all 7 reviews of the 1991 Isuzu Rodeo
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo Overview

The Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV, XS 4dr SUV 4WD, S 4dr SUV 4WD, S V6 4dr SUV, XS 4dr SUV, and S 4dr SUV.

