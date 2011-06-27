I bought my 1995.5 Isuzu rodeo in 1997 (one year old) with 23k miles on it. It now has 154k. Original engine and original tranny. You cannot beat this truck with as stick. Bought from FL to NC 5 times while towing 2 ton boat. Been up hills, in mountains across the country. No major bill exceeding $300. (Usually timing belt etc) These trucks were built to last. Only issues: the AC compressors are horrible and faulty. No CUP HOLDERS. But try blowing this engine, it won't happen! Now its my work vehicle and it starts every time. Get a 1995. 5 to 1997 the new int is better!

