1995 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Midyear change gives the Rodeo driver and passenger airbags in a redesigned dashboard. S V6 models can be equipped with a Bright Package that includes lots of chrome trim and aluminum wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Isuzu Rodeo.

5(68%)
4(25%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable as can be
Tyler,10/08/2009
I bought my 1995.5 Isuzu rodeo in 1997 (one year old) with 23k miles on it. It now has 154k. Original engine and original tranny. You cannot beat this truck with as stick. Bought from FL to NC 5 times while towing 2 ton boat. Been up hills, in mountains across the country. No major bill exceeding $300. (Usually timing belt etc) These trucks were built to last. Only issues: the AC compressors are horrible and faulty. No CUP HOLDERS. But try blowing this engine, it won't happen! Now its my work vehicle and it starts every time. Get a 1995. 5 to 1997 the new int is better!
1995 1/2 Rodeo S 4WD V6
bassman4,07/14/2004
Purchased used at 79,000 miles. Now has 130,000+ and has been stone reliable. Had to put some money into new brakes but that is it. Has plenty of pep and is fun to drive. Very versatile and just the right size SUV. I would buy another one but I intend on taking this one to 200,000 miles first.
165K and 13 years Rodeo
Andy,10/24/2008
I bought this SUV in December 95, still going great. This SUV drives great. I had no major issues. I have not fixed any thing that broke, that cost more than $200 at any single instance. I changed timing belt twice, that cost $400 both the times. After 13 years and 165K miles I am ready for another vehicle. I do not have space in my garage otherwise I would keep this gem.
Buyer Beware
Unlucky buyer,04/27/2010
I bought this vehicle because of good reviews. I have had constant problems, in the repair shop 4 times and now I must scrap. I bought with 133K miles, should have had good life left, but completely died in all areas: Back doors dont work Power window Died Engine Noise Trans Dieing Had to the shop for: Alternator Water Pump failed Bearings Failed in Wheels Numerous leaks in the wheels and drive train. I am not sure If I got unlucky or the build quality is poor. I have owned other high mileage vehicles without problem. I say pass and save yourself the trouble like me
See all 28 reviews of the 1995 Isuzu Rodeo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Isuzu Rodeo

Used 1995 Isuzu Rodeo Overview

The Used 1995 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV, S 4dr SUV 4WD, S 4dr SUV, S V6 4dr SUV, and LS 4dr SUV 4WD.

