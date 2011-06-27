  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
1998 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Silky V-6 engine. Stylish interior. Rugged exterior. Roomy rear seat.
  • Disconnected steering. Lousy 4WD button placement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Choices in the sub-$30,000 sport-utility class are numerous. Figuring out which truck best meets your needs almost always requires a compromise of some sort or another. The closest thing to perfect has been the Ford Explorer, and spectacular sales of this popular SUV prove that buyers find its combination of room, style and power the best in the segment.

The Explorer is a fine sport-ute, but there's a new face in this neighborhood that deserves consideration. Meet the all-new Isuzu Rodeo, which has been completely re-designed. As you can see, styling is evolutionary, retaining the trademark egg-crate grille and blistered fenders of the old model. The new look is familiar yet contemporary and the 1998 Rodeo is one of the more ruggedly handsome SUVs available today.

Inside, a new interior provides cupholders, excellent ergonomics, the industry's most perfectly designed steering wheel, comfortable seats front and rear and plastic trim that looks anything but. Clamber aboard and head for the hills; it's easy with push-button 4WD and standard antilock brakes to thwart nature's attempts to impede your progress.

Buyers can select either a hatchback that lifts up from top to bottom, or a hatchgate, which employs flip-up glass and a tailgate that swings from right to left. The full-size spare tire can be stored under the vehicle or on the hatchgate. S and LS trim levels are available. The basic Rodeo has two-wheel drive and a weak 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Step up to the S V6 and a 205 horsepower 3.2-liter unit whisks you along with verve. LS models are loaded with standard equipment.

Problems with the new design are minimal. The location of the push-button 4WD switch is absurd, located directly next to the cruise control button where it could be activated accidentally. Off-road, the new Isuzu feels somewhat undersprung, but takes bumps and dips easily if speeds are kept down. Finally, there are no rear cupholders for the kiddies.

The new Rodeo is an excellent blend of old-fashioned truck toughness and modern day car-like convenience. If you're looking for a new $30,000 SUV, this one should be near the top of your shopping list.

1998 Highlights

Though it may not look like it, Isuzu has completely revised the Rodeo from top to bottom, giving it more modern styling, a user-friendly interior, more V6 power and added room for passengers and cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Isuzu Rodeo.

5(33%)
4(35%)
3(20%)
2(8%)
1(4%)
3.8
66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Satisfied
ccarnes,01/31/2011
I have put 50K hard miles on my Rodeo in less than 3 yrs. bringing the total miles upto 160,000.Twice a week I drive 130 miles over three different high elevation mountain passes.I have always felt safe and never gotten stuck.I have made a few minor repairs(brake pads twice, alternator,EGR,fuel pump and I had to disconnect the horn ) and now it appears that the computer may be going out.Sometimes it dies immediately after starting up, idles roughly, & there is a minor delay in the acceleration.The Check Engine light comes on, but it will not give the code reader a code.This sucks, but I am more than happy to put in the time and $ to fix it.
Great car, just the best
luke702,08/20/2013
I've had over 20 cars including high end (such as MB S600, etc). This car has outlived every single one, and I'm sure it will outlive military tanks! Recently I had to sell it, which I didn't want to do, at the time the car had about 280K miles and was still running strong. Loaned the vehicle to a friend who abused it for a couple of years, and still the car NEVER had ANY problems. The VERY FEW things that I had to fix were minor.
My "Beater with a heater"
quagmire86,11/09/2013
LS 4dr SUV
I bought this rig that ran but had an overheating problem. Previous owner said the water pump was bad. I paid $600 for it cuz it was in poor shape. I replaced the water pump and timing belt but it still overheated. Common problem with the Rodeo (3.2L)V6 were bad head gaskets. Since it was a project vehicle, I had time to work on it. I spent many weeks going from head to tail repairing/replacing issues with it. The SUV is somewhat unrefined (due to age) but I love driving it. Major issues with this car is the frame rusts out from rear axle back and is a recall/safety issue. I love my Rodeo and though I don't "Off-Road" with it, it is great even with 206,000 miles on it. Love it! I ended up giving the truck to my step-daughter since she needed a vehicle and I try to provide. I didn't need the truck but it was hard to let it go since it was so fun to drive. Sure, it is somewhat "Unrefined"...but that is what I found endearing. The suspension/ride was not soft or overly-pleasant but it was built on a truck frame. The seats probably weren't meant for comfort on a long trip but it was enjoyable around town and short trips. The 3.2 liter engine was powerful and at no time did I find it anemic. If Isuzu would have sprung for the higher quality steel (frame rusting is an issue with these) and forecasted the market better, they could still be a player in the SUV market. Honestly, I miss my Rodeo. I am still searching for one that I can resurrect and enjoy.
I Don't Know What Happened?
ANGIE KING,04/29/2005
When I bought my Rodeo a little over a year ago it was running fine, no problems when we bought it. It had 85000 miles on it. We did the regular maintenance. Well when the thing hit 100,000 miles we decided to change the timing belt as recommended; everything went down hill from there. First the belt was done wrong so the valves were smashed. Its been 10,000 miles since the belt was changed. We have since replaced the water pump, the thermostat 3 times, the radiator, the drive belt, the belt tensioner, the hoses, we have had the head resurfaced and let me tell you the parts for these things don't come cheap. I love the look of my Rodeo - it is a very rare orange color, if it would just run!
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo Overview

The Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV, S V6 4dr SUV, S V6 4dr SUV 4WD, LS 4dr SUV 4WD, and LS 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo?

Price comparisons for Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo trim styles:

  The Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo LS is priced between $2,500 and$2,500 with odometer readings between 155000 and155000 miles.

Can't find a used 1998 Isuzu Rodeos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Rodeo for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,385.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,207.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Rodeo for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,028.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,855.

