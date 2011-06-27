2000 Isuzu Rodeo Review
Pros & Cons
- Stylish interior, rugged exterior, roomy rear seat.
- Disconnected steering feel, lousy 4WD button placement.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The runt of the midsize SUV litter. Pick it only if you have a soft spot in your heart for Isuzu.
Vehicle overview
When it comes to figuring out which truck best meets your needs, it almost always requires a compromise of some sort or another. The closest thing to perfect in this price range has been the lower trim levels of the Ford Explorer, and spectacular sales of this popular SUV prove that, at least in the minds of consumers, buyers find its combination of room, style and power the best in the segment.
The Explorer is a fine sport-ute, despite recent difficulties with its standard equipment Firestone tires, but there's another face in this neighborhood that consumers consider. Enter the restyled Isuzu Rodeo with over 200 changes, including an aggressive new appearance, updated seating, 16-inch wheels and an optional Intelligent Suspension Control system. But should buyers visit an Isuzu showroom?
The Rodeo's interior provides cupholders, excellent ergonomics, and plastic trim/switchgear that looks and feels somewhat cheap. Clamber aboard and head for the hills; it's easy to thwart nature's obstacles with push-button 4WD and standard antilock brakes, though the Rodeo's trick suspension may not be 100 percent up to the task.
Buyers can select the new Ironman LS package, which includes V6, air conditioning, power moonroof, alloy wheels and Intelligent Suspension Control, which automatically adjusts to one of 17 shock rebound and compression rates, depending on road conditions.
Three trim levels are available: S, LS and LSE. The basic Rodeo has two-wheel drive and a weak 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Step up to the S V6 and a 205-horsepower, 3.2-liter unit whisks you along with verve.
At the top of the complaint list about the truck is the ridiculous location of the push-button 4WD switch, located directly next to the cruise-control button, where it could be activated accidentally. Off-road, the new Isuzu feels somewhat undersprung, but takes bumps and dips easily if speeds are kept to a minimum. Front bucket seats, formerly quite comfortable, are improved this year, according to Isuzu, and rear-seat riders enjoy a supportive bench seat and plenty of legroom.
For 2000, Isuzu also added a transferable 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty for all of its SUVs, making it the longest one of its kind offered by any automaker in the United States.
The Rodeo is a decent blend of old-fashioned truck toughness and modern-day car-like convenience. But if you're looking for a new $30,000 SUV, consider the wide range of choices before settling on the Isuzu.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Isuzu Rodeo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Rodeo
Related Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons