2000 Isuzu Rodeo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish interior, rugged exterior, roomy rear seat.
  • Disconnected steering feel, lousy 4WD button placement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The runt of the midsize SUV litter. Pick it only if you have a soft spot in your heart for Isuzu.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to figuring out which truck best meets your needs, it almost always requires a compromise of some sort or another. The closest thing to perfect in this price range has been the lower trim levels of the Ford Explorer, and spectacular sales of this popular SUV prove that, at least in the minds of consumers, buyers find its combination of room, style and power the best in the segment.

The Explorer is a fine sport-ute, despite recent difficulties with its standard equipment Firestone tires, but there's another face in this neighborhood that consumers consider. Enter the restyled Isuzu Rodeo with over 200 changes, including an aggressive new appearance, updated seating, 16-inch wheels and an optional Intelligent Suspension Control system. But should buyers visit an Isuzu showroom?

The Rodeo's interior provides cupholders, excellent ergonomics, and plastic trim/switchgear that looks and feels somewhat cheap. Clamber aboard and head for the hills; it's easy to thwart nature's obstacles with push-button 4WD and standard antilock brakes, though the Rodeo's trick suspension may not be 100 percent up to the task.

Buyers can select the new Ironman LS package, which includes V6, air conditioning, power moonroof, alloy wheels and Intelligent Suspension Control, which automatically adjusts to one of 17 shock rebound and compression rates, depending on road conditions.

Three trim levels are available: S, LS and LSE. The basic Rodeo has two-wheel drive and a weak 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. Step up to the S V6 and a 205-horsepower, 3.2-liter unit whisks you along with verve.

At the top of the complaint list about the truck is the ridiculous location of the push-button 4WD switch, located directly next to the cruise-control button, where it could be activated accidentally. Off-road, the new Isuzu feels somewhat undersprung, but takes bumps and dips easily if speeds are kept to a minimum. Front bucket seats, formerly quite comfortable, are improved this year, according to Isuzu, and rear-seat riders enjoy a supportive bench seat and plenty of legroom.

For 2000, Isuzu also added a transferable 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty for all of its SUVs, making it the longest one of its kind offered by any automaker in the United States.

The Rodeo is a decent blend of old-fashioned truck toughness and modern-day car-like convenience. But if you're looking for a new $30,000 SUV, consider the wide range of choices before settling on the Isuzu.

2000 Highlights

The Rodeo marches into the 2000 model year with an aggressive exterior restyle, a collection of ergonomic and quality improvements and interior upgrades.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Isuzu Rodeo.

5(36%)
4(38%)
3(13%)
2(11%)
1(2%)
3.9
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Too bad Isuzu stopped making the Rodeo
briantwomey,04/05/2011
I bought this new in 2000. It now has 125K miles and purs like a kitten. Feels the bumps in the road more than some other SUV's and that's because the Rodeo was built on a truck frame. I understood this when I bought it. The Rodeo came with a 10 year 100,000 mile warranty. Try to find that today. You may get a 5 year 100K mi but nobody wants to go 10 years. Other than the usual maintenance wear and tare stuff my Isuzu had been great. I think this year I'll replace the sound system and look for some new rims. It has great reaction and control and also great pick-up.
Reliable
deckards,02/17/2010
With a forward thinking grill design and overall body shape, this doesn't look like a 10 year old mid-sized SUV sitting in my driveway. Bought over a year ago, I've put 30,000 miles on it...bringing the total to 161K. Major repair was a throttle body when idling issues appeared but has been running perfectly ever since. 200K shouldn't be a problem. Overall a really good purchase for a safe vehicle that me, the kids and the dog enjoy.
Izusu's best years...
jays cars,01/22/2010
Our family has owned our Rodeo since new and as of 01/2010 it has 81400 miles and the only thing we had done was the fuel pump had to be replaced in 07 (under warranty), but it has outlasted all our cars and trucks. I love that its soo strong and reliable, I'm not sure if i will ever find a vehicle like it again or if they even make them anymore. I think the 1999- 2009 Isuzu our one of the best SUV made. So wish i could find a used one at the right price, would buy it in a minute.
You get what you pay for
JenniferD,09/07/2004
Until November 2003, I loved my Rodeo. It ran like a dream, with just minor irritations. Upon taking it in for a regular oil change, the dealership informed me that at 38000 miles, the entire engine needed to be replaced. They admitted that it was caused by a flaw in the design. At 50K, it was towed in for an electrical short that made the car completely stop on a busy road. The dealership made the problem worse. Now, electrical problems cause cruise control to turn on randomly. The dealership will not support me, Isuzu Corporate will not support me. Time for a trade-in.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
