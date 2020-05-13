  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX60
  4. 2021 INFINITI QX60

2021 INFINITI QX60

2021 INFINITI QX60
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the INFINITI QX60
VIEW OFFERS
infinitiusa.com
Coming Late 2020

2021 INFINITI QX60
Estimated Price: $45,000-$55,000 (estimated)

What to expect
  • More aggressive design with bold front end
  • Cleaner interior style with large central touchscreen
  • 2021 should mark the start of the second QX60 generation
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 INFINITI QX60 Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/13/2020
What is the QX60?

The 2021 Infiniti QX60 should mark a new way forward with a redesign of the luxury brand's most popular model, a three-row crossover big on style and comfort. We've praised the QX60 for  its quiet cabin and upscale feel that make it a worthy luxury competitor.

Infiniti has released a number of concept vehicles recently, and we expect the 2021 QX60 to follow styling cues such as the big grilles and vents in some and extremely smooth shoulder lines in others. What seems to be virtually guaranteed are slimmer LED headlights and taillights, not to mention flowing interior design and improved technology such as a wide central tablet-style screen.

The new QX60 will be powered by a conventional gasoline engine, with a possible version that uses Nissan's e-power hybrid system to feed a battery pack and electric motors that drive the wheels. Infiniti has bold plans for fully electric vehicles, but that will not include the QX60 — at least at its time of launch. The 2021 QX60 will instead rely on the refinement that customers already like, and we expect it to set a new standard for comfort within the brand.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Infiniti plans a redesign of its best-selling QX60 crossover for 2021, though it's possible the coronavirus pandemic could disrupt the rollout. We expect improvements to design and tech over the current model that should make it worth waiting for.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 INFINITI QX60.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for INFINITI QX60
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    INFINITI QX60 for sale
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014

    Related QX60 Articles

    Related 2021 INFINITI QX60 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model