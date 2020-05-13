What is the QX60?

The 2021 Infiniti QX60 should mark a new way forward with a redesign of the luxury brand's most popular model, a three-row crossover big on style and comfort. We've praised the QX60 for its quiet cabin and upscale feel that make it a worthy luxury competitor.

Infiniti has released a number of concept vehicles recently, and we expect the 2021 QX60 to follow styling cues such as the big grilles and vents in some and extremely smooth shoulder lines in others. What seems to be virtually guaranteed are slimmer LED headlights and taillights, not to mention flowing interior design and improved technology such as a wide central tablet-style screen.

The new QX60 will be powered by a conventional gasoline engine, with a possible version that uses Nissan's e-power hybrid system to feed a battery pack and electric motors that drive the wheels. Infiniti has bold plans for fully electric vehicles, but that will not include the QX60 — at least at its time of launch. The 2021 QX60 will instead rely on the refinement that customers already like, and we expect it to set a new standard for comfort within the brand.