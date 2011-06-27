Estimated values
2015 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,219
|$18,661
|$21,079
|Clean
|$15,697
|$18,050
|$20,360
|Average
|$14,653
|$16,828
|$18,920
|Rough
|$13,608
|$15,606
|$17,481
2015 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,575
|$20,554
|$23,498
|Clean
|$17,009
|$19,881
|$22,695
|Average
|$15,877
|$18,535
|$21,091
|Rough
|$14,746
|$17,189
|$19,486
2015 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,467
|$18,827
|$21,164
|Clean
|$15,937
|$18,210
|$20,442
|Average
|$14,877
|$16,977
|$18,996
|Rough
|$13,816
|$15,744
|$17,551
2015 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,169
|$19,360
|$21,538
|Clean
|$16,617
|$18,727
|$20,802
|Average
|$15,511
|$17,459
|$19,332
|Rough
|$14,406
|$16,191
|$17,861