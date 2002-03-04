Used 1994 INFINITI G20 for Sale Near Me
- 173,283 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
Rowena,04/03/2002
I purchased my G20 with 9,000 miles on it since it had been a service loaner. This has been in my more than a decade of driving a car, the best car I've owned. It has 124,000 miles on it and has never left me stranded or broken down on me. I'll buy another G20 when I'm ready.