Used 1994 INFINITI G20 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length174.8 in.
Curb weight2926 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Silk Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Mulberry Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Quartz Pearl Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Basil Green Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Bamboo Mist Pearl Metallic
