Used 1994 INFINITI G20 Consumer Reviews

G-20 Goes the Distance Rowena , 04/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my G20 with 9,000 miles on it since it had been a service loaner. This has been in my more than a decade of driving a car, the best car I've owned. It has 124,000 miles on it and has never left me stranded or broken down on me. I'll buy another G20 when I'm ready. Report Abuse

Awesome vehicle! love my 'niti , 04/08/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful What a car! I bought this as my commuter vehicle years ago and it has since been driven by my wife and 3 of my children. It is comfortable, peppy enough, very sophisticated (for its vintage), and still turns heads. I cannot believe how it has aged--people with little GM's can't believe their cars are 10-12 years newer! Yes, this car was billed as a "Japanese BMW" and indeed I would concur--but I'll bet a Bimmer would not be running like this 15 years later. If you find one of these babies, buy it--they are becoming quite rare. Report Abuse

"Best-kept secret car" Don Swier , 05/31/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I'm a HUGE car guy: Owned all sorts of cars, studied engineering, bought & sold cars for school money, competed in rally racing and stay on top of all things automotive. My '94 G20t 5spd is BY FAR the best car I've ever owned. It's the only car that makes me wonder what I'll do when I need to replace it. 134k now!! Report Abuse

Definitely would buy another.. RCD , 06/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my G-20T 8 years ago... And I have 245,000 miles currently, and she is still running, with no problem (knock on wood,).. Needless to say this is the 2nd one I owned and would trade it for the world... Report Abuse