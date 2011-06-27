Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,340
|$7,203
|$8,854
|Clean
|$5,026
|$6,788
|$8,313
|Average
|$4,399
|$5,957
|$7,231
|Rough
|$3,772
|$5,126
|$6,149
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,138
|$6,884
|$8,435
|Clean
|$4,836
|$6,487
|$7,920
|Average
|$4,233
|$5,693
|$6,889
|Rough
|$3,630
|$4,899
|$5,858
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,388
|$8,424
|$10,236
|Clean
|$6,013
|$7,938
|$9,611
|Average
|$5,263
|$6,966
|$8,360
|Rough
|$4,513
|$5,994
|$7,109
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,295
|$8,381
|$10,236
|Clean
|$5,926
|$7,898
|$9,611
|Average
|$5,186
|$6,931
|$8,360
|Rough
|$4,447
|$5,964
|$7,109
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,383
|$7,202
|$8,817
|Clean
|$5,067
|$6,786
|$8,279
|Average
|$4,435
|$5,956
|$7,201
|Rough
|$3,803
|$5,125
|$6,124
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,983
|$7,880
|$9,569
|Clean
|$5,631
|$7,425
|$8,984
|Average
|$4,929
|$6,516
|$7,815
|Rough
|$4,226
|$5,607
|$6,645
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,001
|$6,786
|$8,368
|Clean
|$4,707
|$6,395
|$7,856
|Average
|$4,120
|$5,612
|$6,834
|Rough
|$3,533
|$4,829
|$5,811
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,110
|$8,098
|$9,866
|Clean
|$5,752
|$7,631
|$9,263
|Average
|$5,034
|$6,696
|$8,057
|Rough
|$4,317
|$5,762
|$6,852
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,418
|$7,238
|$8,854
|Clean
|$5,100
|$6,820
|$8,313
|Average
|$4,464
|$5,985
|$7,231
|Rough
|$3,828
|$5,150
|$6,149
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,067
|$6,816
|$8,368
|Clean
|$4,770
|$6,423
|$7,856
|Average
|$4,175
|$5,636
|$6,834
|Rough
|$3,580
|$4,850
|$5,811
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,674
|$7,634
|$9,371
|Clean
|$5,341
|$7,193
|$8,799
|Average
|$4,674
|$6,313
|$7,653
|Rough
|$4,008
|$5,432
|$6,508
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,120
|$8,101
|$9,866
|Clean
|$5,761
|$7,634
|$9,263
|Average
|$5,042
|$6,699
|$8,057
|Rough
|$4,324
|$5,765
|$6,852