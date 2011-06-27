  1. Home
2013 Hyundai Veloster Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,340$7,203$8,854
Clean$5,026$6,788$8,313
Average$4,399$5,957$7,231
Rough$3,772$5,126$6,149
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,138$6,884$8,435
Clean$4,836$6,487$7,920
Average$4,233$5,693$6,889
Rough$3,630$4,899$5,858
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,388$8,424$10,236
Clean$6,013$7,938$9,611
Average$5,263$6,966$8,360
Rough$4,513$5,994$7,109
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,295$8,381$10,236
Clean$5,926$7,898$9,611
Average$5,186$6,931$8,360
Rough$4,447$5,964$7,109
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,383$7,202$8,817
Clean$5,067$6,786$8,279
Average$4,435$5,956$7,201
Rough$3,803$5,125$6,124
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,983$7,880$9,569
Clean$5,631$7,425$8,984
Average$4,929$6,516$7,815
Rough$4,226$5,607$6,645
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,001$6,786$8,368
Clean$4,707$6,395$7,856
Average$4,120$5,612$6,834
Rough$3,533$4,829$5,811
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,110$8,098$9,866
Clean$5,752$7,631$9,263
Average$5,034$6,696$8,057
Rough$4,317$5,762$6,852
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,418$7,238$8,854
Clean$5,100$6,820$8,313
Average$4,464$5,985$7,231
Rough$3,828$5,150$6,149
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,067$6,816$8,368
Clean$4,770$6,423$7,856
Average$4,175$5,636$6,834
Rough$3,580$4,850$5,811
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster RE:MIX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,674$7,634$9,371
Clean$5,341$7,193$8,799
Average$4,674$6,313$7,653
Rough$4,008$5,432$6,508
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,120$8,101$9,866
Clean$5,761$7,634$9,263
Average$5,042$6,699$8,057
Rough$4,324$5,765$6,852
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Hyundai Veloster on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Hyundai Veloster with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,770 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,423 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Veloster is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Hyundai Veloster with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,770 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,423 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Hyundai Veloster, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Hyundai Veloster with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,770 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,423 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Hyundai Veloster. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Hyundai Veloster and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Hyundai Veloster ranges from $3,580 to $8,368, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Hyundai Veloster is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.