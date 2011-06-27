  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(47)
2007 Honda S2000 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile chassis, rev-happy engine, minimalist design, high level of performance for the price.
  • Lack of modern features, engine short on low-end torque compared to the competition, shrill engine note at high rpm.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Honda S2000 is still a fun and desirable roadster, but its lack of features and aging design are increasingly becoming liabilities.

Vehicle overview

When it was introduced for the start of the new millennium, the Honda S2000 was a minor revelation for the driving enthusiast. This little Honda, with its racecar-inspired suspension, perfect weight balance and high-output four-cylinder engine, was capable of giving the German and American convertibles of the day a good thrashing on a tight and twisty road. That it also undercut them on price, was more fuel-efficient and was backed by Honda's reputation for reliability was the icing on the cake.

Seven model years on, you're looking at the 2007 Honda S2000. And it may come as a surprise to see that it looks pretty much just like it did at its debut. Though Honda typically redesigns its products every five years, it has left the S2000 relatively untouched for eight. There's never been a full redesign, though a couple of updates were modestly successful at attacking the vehicle's earlier faults of weedy low-end torque and twitchy handling at the limit.

In a world of bloated sedans and SUVs, this roadster is a refreshing example of purity. You won't find a navigation system, fake wood trim or power lumbar supports here. At the same time, however, there's no denying that the segment has changed. Now that the Lotus Elise is available, the S2000 is no longer the visceral king. Plus, the two German heavyweights, the BMW Z4 and Porsche Boxster, have both received major improvements in the past couple of years in terms of features and performance. This year is also notable for the release of General Motors' flawed but fast and attractively priced Solstice GXP and Sky Red Line twins. Overall, we still admire the 2007 Honda S2000, but we suspect that many buyers will want to check out newer offerings.

2007 Honda S2000 models

The 2007 Honda S2000 is a compact two-seat convertible. It comes standard with a power-operated top, a glass rear window with a defroster, 17-inch wheels, xenon HID headlights, leather seats, keyless entry, power windows, air-conditioning and a CD player. No factory-installed options are offered.

2007 Highlights

There are no changes for the S2000 this year.

Performance & mpg

Honda's roadster is powered by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder that makes 237 horsepower at a lofty 7800 rpm and 162 pound-feet of torque at 6800 rpm. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and stability control are standard. The 2007 Honda S2000 scored well in government crash tests, earning four stars (out of a best score of five) for protection against frontal impacts. It also earned five stars for side-impact protection despite its lack of side airbags.

Driving

With peak power delivered at almost 8000 rpm, driving the 2007 Honda S2000 takes some getting used to. Revving the engine to its upper limits rewards the driver with a surge of power once the variable valve timing system switches modes at about 6000 rpm. It's an exhilarating ride from a seat-of-the-pants perspective, but the assault on the ears is slightly less endearing, especially on long trips. There's virtually no perceptible flex despite the S2000's roofless architecture, and body roll is kept to an absolute minimum by the sophisticated double-wishbone suspension front and rear. A 50/50 front-to-rear weight distribution gives the car exceptional balance and predictable manners in the corners. There is a slight hint of twitchiness at the limit, but with such a short wheelbase, you can't expect it to be completely drama-free.

Interior

The S2000's cockpit is all business. With only basic convenience features provided, nearly all the controls you'll ever need are mounted within a finger extension of the steering wheel. The cockpit retains a snug fit better suited for hard runs on back roads than daily commuting. The laterally bolstered seats hold the driver and passenger tightly during aggressive cornering. The trunk, at 5.0 cubic feet of volume, is about average for this class of car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Honda S2000.

5(87%)
4(9%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
47 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great roadster, minimal frills
Laker,12/20/2009
This is a summer use car for us (we live high in the Colorado snow country and prefer to garage the S2K in bad weather). We've had lots of great sports cars and sports sedans, but this little Honda is really a gem. Not too expensive, highly reliable, and fast. Most of our driving is on open mountain roads, hardly any stop & go in-town sort of driving. After three summers of use, we have never gotten less than 30 miles per gallon with this car, totally unlike the experience that some others have reported. And no we don't baby it...love that VTEC zone! The trunk is big enough for two carry-on bags, a small cooler and a couple of parkas. Longest trip was 10 days, to Banff/Lake Louise.
High Mileage Performer
DrBob,11/05/2010
Just finished my second cross-the-usa trip, 7500 miles, averaged about 30 mpg; overall fuel average has been 27 mpg covering a total of 45K miles. I'm 69 years old and this is my daily driver. Performance and dependability and precision control would best describe my driving experience. Yes, it's a small cockpit with not a lot of wiggle room but the seats mold to your body and I can go all day without body fatigue. Try it before you buy it, it's not a car for everyone.
Drivers Wanted
LARichard,11/14/2006
The Honda S2000 has a nice design and a rather tight interior. The quality of the vehicle is outstanding and the engine, transmission and drive train are awesome. The latest models have a nice range of refined low RPM torque and driveability. The Honda is quiet and behaved on city streets until you decide to wind it up. Then the horses kick in with a rush of power that is best experienced descriptions don't do the experience justice. Handling is crisp,responsive and predictable. The S2000 goes around corners like it is on banked rails and it stops quickly with good pedal feedback and linear response. The transmission is a joy short throws silky gear shifts. Puts your mind in another place!
One with the road
geekette70,05/16/2013
I'm not going to lie, there are a few things I could complain about with my S2K, wind noise, lack of features, rough ride...whatever...but the truth is, I don't care. This car isn't for people looking for luxury, it's for people who want performance. No, not that American I'VE-GOT-MORE-HP-THAN-YOU performance, but responsiveness, agility and above all, fun. This is a car for people who love driving their driving raw and unfiltered. If you want a luxury car, get a Porche, if you're looking for a cute convertible, get a Miata, if you want to be one with the road, to hug every curve and to huge smile every time you turn the key in the ignition, then the S2000 is the care you're looking for.
See all 47 reviews of the 2007 Honda S2000
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
237 hp @ 7800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
