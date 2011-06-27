  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(64)
2001 Honda S2000 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile chassis, rev-happy engine, minimalist design, optional hardtop.
  • Not much low-end torque, plastic rear window, no passenger airbag cutoff switch.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A sports car that makes few compromises, the 2001 Honda S2000 is one of the more visceral cars sold in America. And yes, that's a good thing.

Vehicle overview

It's all about that little red button. Located on the left side of the driver's console and labeled "engine start," the button reflects the racing heritage found on the S2000 roadster.

Honda's two-seat, open-topped roadster is based on the SSM concept car first shown at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show. Designed to be fun to drive, the S2000 uses a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration. As is often the case with Honda's performance vehicles, the S2000 contains many new technological advances that will surely trickle down to less-expensive models as time rolls by.

The centerpiece is a 2.0-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine. It is equipped with an updated version of Honda's VTEC system, which can alter both valve timing and valve lift. The VTEC system allows the engine to produce maximum power while still being tractable enough for urban driving. If you need proof of Honda's technological prowess, look no further than the specifications: 240 horsepower at 8,300 rpm and 153 foot-pounds of torque at 7,500 rpm. Twist the key, hit the red start button, and the engine will give you the highest specific output (120 horsepower per liter) of any normally aspirated mass-production engine in the world. It will also spin to speeds that most other engines would choke on -- redline is 8,900 rpm. If this still isn't impressive enough, Honda also says that the engine will meet low-emission vehicle status.

Power is routed though a six-speed, close-ratio transmission. The transmission is a compact design and features a direct shift linkage with excellent feel and short throws. A Torsen limited-slip differential is standard equipment.

Honda's expertise is also evident in the S2000's responsive handling. The exceptionally rigid chassis has an ideal 50/50 front-to-rear weight distribution. Both the suspension and power steering systems are unique designs. The suspension is a four-wheel double-wishbone type with a racing-inspired "in-wheel" design. And in place of conventional hydraulic power steering, the S2000 uses an electrically assisted system. This makes the steering feel much more responsive.

Visually, the S2000 is compact and angular. The convertible top is power-operated, but the rear window is plastic, not glass. An optional aluminum hardtop, which can be retrofitted to all S2000s, became available mid-way through the 2001 model year.

There is only one version of the S2000, so all cars get 16-inch wheels and high-intensity discharge headlights as standard equipment. For occupant safety, Honda says it has designed the car to absorb as much crash energy as possible. It also has installed seatbelts with load limiters and pre-tensioners, driver and passenger airbags and roll bars. Inside, the S2000 comes with air conditioning, a digital instrument panel, a CD audio system and leather seats.

Honda's new roadster provides an excellent alternative to the Audi TT, BMW Z3, Mercedes-Benz SLK and Porsche Boxster. Out of that group, the S2000 is the most performance-oriented. It's not as apt at city use, nor does it have the prestige that comes with owning a car emblazoned with a German marque. But for a visceral (and less-expensive) driving experience, the S2000 is the car to get.

2001 Highlights

Indy Yellow is a new color for the 2001 Honda S2000. Floor mats, a rear wind deflector, a clock and an emergency trunk release are also new standard items. Midyear, a removable aluminum hardtop became available and can be retrofitted to all S2000s.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Honda S2000.

5(97%)
4(1%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.9
64 reviews
64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not pracitcal, but FUN!
mikeandterri,07/19/2007
I bought my 2001 S2000 with 5K miles on it. It was too impractical for the previous owner. Since I only drive it to work and back, practicality is not an issue. In fact, the S2000 makes my 30-45 minute commute fun, everyday except when it's snowing. Acceleration is awesome, top goes up and down in seconds (important for the surprise thunderstorm), handling is superb. The interior is quite cramped, and not recommended for someone 6 feet or taller. I'm 5'10" and fit fine, although getting in and out with the top up requires some agility. The stock stereo system in poor, and if you upgrade you lose the remote control functions on the dash. So I just upgraded the speakers.
Best Engineering Ever
S2kTarga,12/05/2004
9000 Rpms dump the clutch!!! And redline again, i have driven this car like this for 56,000 miles and had no problems. I also track my car (scca) all stock i can keep up with an bmw m3.
BEST VALUE FOR COUPE
NROOF,01/16/2004
HANDLES WELL, ACCELERATES EXPLOSIVELY, RESPONDS LIKE IT IS ON A RAIL, AND THE FACT THAT IT'S A HONDA NOT A Z3 THE PRICE IS RIGHT!
18 years, never in the shop except for maintenance
ESTEBAN,08/01/2015
2dr Roadster (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Finally sold the car, with carbon fiber top, purchased for $32K, sold for $27K 18 years later, upgraded to Porsche 911 C4S for I am moving to Colorado and need all-wheel drive and a bit more horsepower for the altitude that pulls 3% for every 1000 foot. Also needed a bit smoother ride some back trouble not related to the car. S2000 rides like a go-kart. This is the least depreciation of any car owned in a lifetime and I am in my sixties and believe I have at least owned 20 plus different cars, including cars for wife and children. Find one with 20-60K miles, that has not got the Fast and Furious treatments and you will have more car then you can handle and low cost of ownership. Strongly encourage driving school, like Mid-Ohio who specializes in working with Honda. Ride with one of those instructors and you will soon realize, you're never going to be a "great" driver. These instructors could beat me and most people on a long track in a Honda Fit.
See all 64 reviews of the 2001 Honda S2000
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 8300 rpm
More about the 2001 Honda S2000

Used 2001 Honda S2000 Overview

The Used 2001 Honda S2000 is offered in the following submodels: S2000 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

