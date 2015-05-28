Used 2004 Honda S2000 for Sale Near Me
23 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 116,470 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,988
- 138,419 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,799
- 77,401 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,300
- 22,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,777
- 68,641 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$23,500
- 80,211 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$23,981
- 75,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
- 75,744 miles
$18,441
- 81,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,988
- 88,610 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998
- 83,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,991
- 83,489 miles
$20,995
- 52,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,488
- 173,980 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
- used
2007 Honda S200059,474 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995
- used
2001 Honda S200063,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999
- used
2001 Honda S200053,370 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$26,432
- used
2000 Honda S200035,963 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,989
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda S2000 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda S2000
Read recent reviews for the Honda S2000
Write a reviewSee all 202 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating5202 Reviews
Report abuse
revs2k,05/28/2015
2dr Roadster (2.2L 4cyl 6M)
The title is correct. I've owned 4 of these amazing roadsters. 2007, 2002, 2003 and now a 2004. The 2007 had the VSA and the throttle-by-wire feature where there is no physical throttle cable to the manifold. The larger 2.2 engine in the later models makes commuting easier and less noisy. The earlier ones rev higher, are louder and (in my opinion) faster. The 2004 is my favorite so far. Not as encumbered with electrical nannies. The immediacy of the throttle mirrors the earlier model and the styling changes are very much to my liking. Overall this is a great car for any enthusiast. I've owned many cars and this is the most visceral car I've owned. My advice is get one while you still can! I just bought a 2013 Subaru BRZ for cold weather commuting and the S2000 is far superior in most areas. Fit and finish, the S2000's materials seem to be of higher quality. The cars are similar in size and weight and yet the S2000 seems 'sturdier' and the S2000 is still considerably faster. The BRZ is great and the steering feel is better but it does not have the 'single purpose' responses that the S2000 has. If my better half suggested I 'thin the herd' no doubt my NFR S2000 (19,000 miles) would be the survivor of the purge.
Related Honda S2000 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Fit Stockton CA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Arlington TX
- Used Honda Insight Stone Mountain GA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Bronx NY
- Used Honda CR-Z York PA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Garland TX
- Used Honda Insight Lancaster PA
- Used Honda Fit Fort Wayne IN
- Used Honda CR-Z Seattle WA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Saint Petersburg FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2016 Bloomington IL
- Used Honda Civic 2017 Charlotte NC
- Used Honda Civic 2016 Green Bay WI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h