Used 2004 Honda S2000 for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Honda S2000 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Honda S2000

    116,470 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2004 Honda S2000 in Silver
    used

    2004 Honda S2000

    138,419 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,799

    Details
  • 2004 Honda S2000 in Red
    used

    2004 Honda S2000

    77,401 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,300

    Details
  • 2005 Honda S2000 in Silver
    used

    2005 Honda S2000

    22,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,777

    Details
  • 2003 Honda S2000 in Silver
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    68,641 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,500

    Details
  • 2005 Honda S2000 in Silver
    used

    2005 Honda S2000

    80,211 miles
    Frame damage, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,981

    Details
  • 2003 Honda S2000
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    75,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2003 Honda S2000 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    75,744 miles

    $18,441

    Details
  • 2003 Honda S2000 in Red
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    81,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2003 Honda S2000 in Red
    used

    2003 Honda S2000

    88,610 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2005 Honda S2000 in Black
    used

    2005 Honda S2000

    83,537 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,991

    Details
  • 2002 Honda S2000 in Black
    used

    2002 Honda S2000

    83,489 miles

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2002 Honda S2000 in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Honda S2000

    52,059 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,488

    Details
  • 2002 Honda S2000 in Silver
    used

    2002 Honda S2000

    173,980 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2007 Honda S2000 in Black
    used

    2007 Honda S2000

    59,474 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2001 Honda S2000
    used

    2001 Honda S2000

    63,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2001 Honda S2000 in Black
    used

    2001 Honda S2000

    53,370 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $26,432

    Details
  • 2000 Honda S2000
    used

    2000 Honda S2000

    35,963 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,989

    Details

  • 5
    (95%)
  • 4
    (5%)
4th S2000 I've owned. So far the best!
revs2k,05/28/2015
2dr Roadster (2.2L 4cyl 6M)
The title is correct. I've owned 4 of these amazing roadsters. 2007, 2002, 2003 and now a 2004. The 2007 had the VSA and the throttle-by-wire feature where there is no physical throttle cable to the manifold. The larger 2.2 engine in the later models makes commuting easier and less noisy. The earlier ones rev higher, are louder and (in my opinion) faster. The 2004 is my favorite so far. Not as encumbered with electrical nannies. The immediacy of the throttle mirrors the earlier model and the styling changes are very much to my liking. Overall this is a great car for any enthusiast. I've owned many cars and this is the most visceral car I've owned. My advice is get one while you still can! I just bought a 2013 Subaru BRZ for cold weather commuting and the S2000 is far superior in most areas. Fit and finish, the S2000's materials seem to be of higher quality. The cars are similar in size and weight and yet the S2000 seems 'sturdier' and the S2000 is still considerably faster. The BRZ is great and the steering feel is better but it does not have the 'single purpose' responses that the S2000 has. If my better half suggested I 'thin the herd' no doubt my NFR S2000 (19,000 miles) would be the survivor of the purge.
