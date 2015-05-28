Used 2004 Honda S2000 for Sale Near Me

The title is correct. I've owned 4 of these amazing roadsters. 2007, 2002, 2003 and now a 2004. The 2007 had the VSA and the throttle-by-wire feature where there is no physical throttle cable to the manifold. The larger 2.2 engine in the later models makes commuting easier and less noisy. The earlier ones rev higher, are louder and (in my opinion) faster. The 2004 is my favorite so far. Not as encumbered with electrical nannies. The immediacy of the throttle mirrors the earlier model and the styling changes are very much to my liking. Overall this is a great car for any enthusiast. I've owned many cars and this is the most visceral car I've owned. My advice is get one while you still can! I just bought a 2013 Subaru BRZ for cold weather commuting and the S2000 is far superior in most areas. Fit and finish, the S2000's materials seem to be of higher quality. The cars are similar in size and weight and yet the S2000 seems 'sturdier' and the S2000 is still considerably faster. The BRZ is great and the steering feel is better but it does not have the 'single purpose' responses that the S2000 has. If my better half suggested I 'thin the herd' no doubt my NFR S2000 (19,000 miles) would be the survivor of the purge.

Read more