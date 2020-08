Used 2004 Honda S2000 for Sale Near Me

Danny England Motors - New Tazwell / Tennessee

May Clearance - Price REDUCED - SALEClean Carfax - Locally Owned and Traded - 2004 Honda S200 with push button start/stop. A true gem of its kind! This vehicle runs greats and shows well. The "general condition" shows it to be that of a 15 year old roadster. Decent and average condition throughout inside and out. PRICED below the market!A few need to knows regarding this car:-- Two Holes have been patched in the convertible top-- Rims are scrapped but only at a 4-6" minimal.-- Tires are in need of replacement-- Power Convertible top works well-- Pioneer Audio System

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMAP21414T001920

Stock: 19TT2S2

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-19-2019