Used 2003 Honda S2000 for Sale Near Me

Bob Rohrman Honda - Lafayette / Indiana

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10023 miles below market average! 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC. 2003 RWD Honda S2000 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2D Convertible 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMAP114X3T005358

Stock: 7556PPP

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020