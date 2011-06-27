Used 2009 Honda S2000 for Sale

  • $21,999

    2009 Honda S2000 Base

    77,206 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    AX Auto - Atlanta / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP21499S000186
    Stock: 116041
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $29,995

    2007 Honda S2000 Base

    59,474 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California

    **MUST SEE AND DRIVE**SUPER CLEAN S2000**HARD TOP**Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2007 Honda S2000 Base 2D Convertible RWD

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP21477S004153
    Stock: 32571
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $31,777

    2005 Honda S2000 Base

    22,591 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

    Arizona Specialty Motors is pleased to offer this modification free 2005 Honda S2000 with only 22,591 miles. Finished in Beautiful Sebring Silver Metallic and complimented by a absolutely perfect Non Smokers Jet black Supple Leather Interior. Supply and demand along with a buyers criteria such as Mileage, Condition, Color, Purity and pedigree prove to be extremely difficult to find in a single unit. Once your near impossible search has been completed as you well know they are incredibly fun to drive this iconic Honda Roadster is ready for it's next lucky owner and with this rarely found super low mileage S2000 has many more miles of motoring excitement remaining. Or as an investment that is sure to escalate in value as a sure collectors item. Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 arizonaspecialtymotors.com If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP21425S006664
    Stock: 11789
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $23,981

    2005 Honda S2000 Base

    80,211 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sequoia Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sanger / California

    Sebring Silver Metallic 2005 Honda S2000 RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.2L I4 DOHC VTEC 16VRecent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP214X5S000644
    Stock: C5479
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • New Listing
    $23,991

    2005 Honda S2000 Base

    83,537 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volvo Cars West Houston - Houston / Texas

    This 2005 Honda S2000 comes well-equipped with Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, A/C, Rear Defrost, CD Player, Power Outlet, and much more. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Here at Volvo West Houston we have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customer's needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and if you have any questions and you would like to make a reservation on a particular vehicle then feel free to call us. Please verify any information in question with Volvo West Houston located at 15935 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 or call (281) 945-4500

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP21485S005700
    Stock: P5S005700
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $11,988

    2004 Honda S2000 Base

    116,470 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Danny England Motors - New Tazwell / Tennessee

    May Clearance - Price REDUCED - SALEClean Carfax - Locally Owned and Traded - 2004 Honda S200 with push button start/stop. A true gem of its kind! This vehicle runs greats and shows well. The "general condition" shows it to be that of a 15 year old roadster. Decent and average condition throughout inside and out. PRICED below the market!A few need to knows regarding this car:-- Two Holes have been patched in the convertible top-- Rims are scrapped but only at a 4-6" minimal.-- Tires are in need of replacement-- Power Convertible top works well-- Pioneer Audio System

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP21414T001920
    Stock: 19TT2S2
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-19-2019

  • $14,799

    2004 Honda S2000 Base

    138,419 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP21424T003305
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $19,300

    2004 Honda S2000 Base

    77,401 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    DCH Academy Honda - Old Bridge / New Jersey

    Only 77,401 Miles! Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Honda S2000 boasts a Gas I4 2.2L/131.6 engine powering this Manual transmission. Torque-sensing limited-slip differential, Remote keyless entry system-inc: trunk release, Rear window defroster.*This Honda S2000 Comes Equipped with These Options *Rear wheel drive, Rear glass window, Pwr windows, Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr soft top, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, P245/40R17 Bridgestone Potenza RE 050 rear tires, P215/45R17 Bridgestone Potenza RE 050 front tires, Low back-pressure exhaust system-inc: dual chrome outlets.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at DCH Academy Honda, 1101 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 to claim your Honda S2000!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP21444S000184
    Stock: AHK0525
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $23,500

    2003 Honda S2000 Base

    68,641 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob Rohrman Honda - Lafayette / Indiana

    Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10023 miles below market average! 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC. 2003 RWD Honda S2000 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2D Convertible 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHCCall us today at 765-250-5222! If you need a Honda then you need Bob Rohrman Honda, right here in Lafayette, IN. Not from Lafayette? No problem, we also service the areas of Indianapolis, Merrillville, Crawfordsville, Danville, Logansport, Watseka, Hoopston, Rensselear, Kokomo, Lebanon, Whitestown, Zionsville, Sheridan, Frankfort, Tipton, South Bend, Attica and much farther. Our fantastic Honda products can’t be beaten, and our selection is vast. With the Honda quality on our lot, we are confident that we can get you into a Honda that will suit your every need for years to come.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP114X3T005358
    Stock: 7556PPP
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-28-2020

  • $19,999

    2003 Honda S2000 Base

    75,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP11463T004739
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $18,441

    2003 Honda S2000 Base

    75,744 miles
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia

    Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP11483T005388
    Stock: 3T005388
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-29-2020

  • $18,988

    2003 Honda S2000 Base

    81,700 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Springhill Toyota - Mobile / Alabama

    Clean CARFAX. * GOOD TIRES, * GOOD BRAKES, EXTRA CLEAN.Springhill Toyota has been serving Mobile, AL, and the surrounding communities for over 40 years. As a locally owned and operated business, we make it our duty to understand the wants and needs of every customer who walks through our door. Our philosophy is simple: offer the best products and services at the best possible prices. We currently have more than 100 employees ready and willing to meet all of your everyday vehicle needs. As a recent winner of the President's Award from Toyota and the CarGurus Top Dealer Award, you can expect excellence here at Springhill Toyota. 20/26 City/Highway MPGWe know your time is valuable, which is why we pride ourselves on efficient service and making you comfortable during those visits that do need to take some time.If you're interested in getting a trade-in evaluation, our staff can give you out-the-door pricing in 30 minutes or less, hassle-free.Springhill Toyota is conveniently located at 3062 Government Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606. Stop in today and see what we have to offer. We look forward to serving our Mobile, AL, customers, as well as those from Daphne and Spanish Fort.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP11423T001997
    Stock: 113211A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $14,998

    2003 Honda S2000 Base

    88,610 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Glenbrook Hyundai - Fort Wayne / Indiana

    New Formula Red 2003 Honda S2000 RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC Own at BUYER'S DISCRETION!, Sold AS IS, No Warranty., Hard to find one like this with less miles!.Recent Arrival! 20/26 City/Highway MPGIt is our stated policy to treat every visitor to Glenbrook Hyundai as a honored guest in our home... Every Day... Every Time... Without Fail... No Exceptions...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP11443T001984
    Stock: HP3002A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $20,995

    2002 Honda S2000 Base

    83,489 miles
    Delivery available*

    West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington

    Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This unit has an elegant black exterior finish. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This model features cruise control for long trips. This small car has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. This vehicle will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. The manual transmission in this Honda S2000 will give you exceptional control of your driving experience. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this vehicle. Small and nimble this model scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP11432T006477
    Stock: PH8130
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $24,488

    2002 Honda S2000 Base

    52,059 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wetzel Chevrolet - Richmond / Indiana

    ***TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT** Contact store manager, Chris Casebolt at (765) 598-4492 or email ccasebolt@wetzelauto.com.**LOW MILEAGE**, **LEATHER SEATS**, LOW MILES!!, VTEC MOTOR!! RARE FIND!!, THIS CAR IS DEFINITELY A COLLECTORS DREAM!!, The F20C engine of the S2000 was ranked as the best engine respective its size category in the competition "International Engine of the Year" for five consecutive years between 2000 and 2004, SOLD NEW HERE IN 2002!. Clean CARFAX.Suzuka Blue Metallic 2002 Honda S2000 2D Convertible RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 19259 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPGWhy buy a Wetzel Better Buy Used Vehicle? We Check &lsquo;em Better with a certified 160-Point Vehicle Inspection by an ASE Certified Technician. We provide Carfax Vehicle History Reports, and are endorsed by AAA. We Back &lsquo;em Better with a 3 Day Satisfaction Guarantee. We Price &lsquo;em Better with Certified Preferred Financing and Guaranteed Credit Approval. We have dedicated individuals searching the country for the highest quality, lowest priced vehicles for our inventory. Bad credit, no credit we have guaranteed financing! Call for more information regarding the vehicle at 765-966-7000.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP11452T001653
    Stock: 92587
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • $11,999

    2002 Honda S2000 Base

    173,980 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP114X2T005357
    Stock: 1454
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $24,999

    2001 Honda S2000 Base

    63,412 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Honda of Westport - Westport / Connecticut

    This 2001 Honda S2000 2dr Conv is offered to you for sale by Honda of Westport. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Honda S2000 2dr Conv is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Honda S2000. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP11431T008762
    Stock: 24956
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $26,432

    2001 Honda S2000 Base

    53,370 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen of Panama City - Panama City / Florida

    *LOW MILES* *SUPER RARE* *Updated Leather Interior* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 2001 Honda S2000 Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Honda a recommended pick among convertibles. The S2000 is well maintained and has just 53,361mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda S2000 . Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMAP11421T009577
    Stock: 1T009577
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

