Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

Arizona Specialty Motors is pleased to offer this modification free 2005 Honda S2000 with only 22,591 miles. Finished in Beautiful Sebring Silver Metallic and complimented by a absolutely perfect Non Smokers Jet black Supple Leather Interior. Supply and demand along with a buyers criteria such as Mileage, Condition, Color, Purity and pedigree prove to be extremely difficult to find in a single unit. Once your near impossible search has been completed as you well know they are incredibly fun to drive this iconic Honda Roadster is ready for it's next lucky owner and with this rarely found super low mileage S2000 has many more miles of motoring excitement remaining. Or as an investment that is sure to escalate in value as a sure collectors item. Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 arizonaspecialtymotors.com If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMAP21425S006664

Stock: 11789

Certified Pre-Owned: No

