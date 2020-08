Used 2008 Honda S2000 for Sale Near Me

Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California

Leather Seats, Power Door Locks, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows. 2007 Honda S2000 Base 2D Convertible RWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMAP21477S004153

Stock: 32571

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020