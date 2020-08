Used 2002 Honda S2000 for Sale Near Me

West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington

Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This unit has an elegant black exterior finish. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This model features cruise control for long trips. This small car has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. This vehicle will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. The manual transmission in this Honda S2000 will give you exceptional control of your driving experience. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this vehicle. Small and nimble this model scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMAP11432T006477

Stock: PH8130

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020