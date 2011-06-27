2004 Honda S2000 Review
Pros & Cons
- Agile chassis, rev-happy engine, minimalist design, optional hardtop, high level of performance for the price.
- Still not much low-end torque, no passenger airbag cut-off switch.
Other years
List Price
$14,786
Edmunds' Expert Review
A sports car that makes few compromises, the 2004 Honda S2000 is one of the more visceral cars sold in America. And yes, that's a good thing.
2004 Highlights
Honda has made a number of enhancements to the 2004 Honda S2000. Most importantly, a larger 2.2-liter engine has been fitted. This, along with revised transmission gearing, is meant to improve power delivery. Other changes include updated suspension tuning, 17-inch wheels (16s were the previous standard), upgraded brakes, larger tailpipes and restyled front and rear bumpers with new headlights and taillights. Inside, there's a new center console (with two cupholders and a storage tray) and a bit more shoulder, elbow and hiproom for the driver and passenger. All Honda cars have a new seatbelt reminder system this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda S2000.
Most helpful consumer reviews
revs2k,05/28/2015
2dr Roadster (2.2L 4cyl 6M)
The title is correct. I've owned 4 of these amazing roadsters. 2007, 2002, 2003 and now a 2004. The 2007 had the VSA and the throttle-by-wire feature where there is no physical throttle cable to the manifold. The larger 2.2 engine in the later models makes commuting easier and less noisy. The earlier ones rev higher, are louder and (in my opinion) faster. The 2004 is my favorite so far. Not as encumbered with electrical nannies. The immediacy of the throttle mirrors the earlier model and the styling changes are very much to my liking. Overall this is a great car for any enthusiast. I've owned many cars and this is the most visceral car I've owned. My advice is get one while you still can! I just bought a 2013 Subaru BRZ for cold weather commuting and the S2000 is far superior in most areas. Fit and finish, the S2000's materials seem to be of higher quality. The cars are similar in size and weight and yet the S2000 seems 'sturdier' and the S2000 is still considerably faster. The BRZ is great and the steering feel is better but it does not have the 'single purpose' responses that the S2000 has. If my better half suggested I 'thin the herd' no doubt my NFR S2000 (19,000 miles) would be the survivor of the purge.
semilegal,04/01/2008
I'm 37, just had my 4th kid - wife said no more motorcycles. So we compromised: S2000 (I win). I have a '65 Cobra replica that doesn't get the attention that this car gets - and lemme tell you the S2000 is more fun to drive and easier on the body. I hate to use a cliche, but it's a typical Honda: reliable, well- engineered, predictable (in a good way) and advanced. 240 HP out of a 4 cyl. that blows-away cars costing $15,000+ more. It's precise and road- sticky ... you can kick the back-end out when you want, but it never seems to do it absent a quick down-shift and 6,000 RPM boost. ** It would be perfect if it could re- grow some of my hair (I'm in pre-mid- life crisis mode).
Steve O,10/25/2017
2dr Roadster (2.2L 4cyl 6M)
First of all, I'm 60 years old. I bought this car as a retirement gift to myself, and I'm glad I did! There's so much to love about this car. The acceleration and handling are absolutely superb! It's a little light on the technology spectrum, but who cares? I didn't buy it for that, I bought it to have fun driving...and boy, does it hit the mark! When people ask me how it is to drive, I tell them it's like driving a street legal go-kart on steroids. I wish it had a little better sound system to account for the road noise, but it's a small price to pay for the exhilaration of pure driving fun. UPDATE 2019: I have sold this car to a friend (most of the time this practice is frowned upon, but for this car it was a no-brainer). The car was still perfect when I sold it. I wanted something with a little more interior room, but still wanted something with similar road manners as my S2000, and ended up buying a 2010 Infiniti G37S. I don't regret it. This car is also VERY nice and it has a lot more amenities than the S2000. I would say that for pure driving enjoyment, the S2000 is still the better car, but the G37S is not far behind!
fallcityfisher,02/18/2010
What a great car. Like a motorcycle with four wheels. I have had zero problems. Handles like its on rails. Full size golf bag fits in trunk, just don't try two!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Honda S2000 features & specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 7800 rpm
Safety
