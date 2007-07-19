Used 2001 Honda S2000 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2001 Honda S200063,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999
Honda of Westport - Westport / Connecticut
This 2001 Honda S2000 2dr Conv is offered to you for sale by Honda of Westport. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Honda S2000 2dr Conv is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Honda S2000. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11431T008762
Stock: 24956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- used
2001 Honda S200053,370 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$26,432
Volkswagen of Panama City - Panama City / Florida
*LOW MILES* *SUPER RARE* *Updated Leather Interior* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 2001 Honda S2000 Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Honda a recommended pick among convertibles. The S2000 is well maintained and has just 53,361mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda S2000 . Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11421T009577
Stock: 1T009577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 35,963 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,989
DCH Honda of Temecula - Temecula / California
Clean CARFAX. Black 2000 Honda S2000 RWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 GREAT LOW PRICED vehicle at a GREAT VALUE! This vehicle has passed our DCH safety inspection, has been smogged, and is priced right to save you money. Please Don't buy from someone you don't know ...come check out DCH Hondaâ s "Economy" vehicles priced super low. PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION... SMOGGED AND READY TO GO! The Brakes and Tires are fine, the oil and filters are done, and our dealership didn't spend a bunch of money doing things to make this unit too expensive! JUST A BASIC SAFETY TO SAVE YOU MONEY!! AFFORDABLE and AVAILABLE right here at DCH Honda in Temecula!! Please call our Internet Sales Manager at 951/491-2322 to make sure this vehicle is available for you when you want to come in. We at DCH Honda want to make sure we provide you a professional and hassle-free experience. We have this vehicle, along with several other "Economical" units, offered at super low prices. Many of our customers are shopping for an affordable cash vehicle in the $3,000-$9,000 price range so we have several at all times to choose from. We appreciate your business and the opportunity to help you get an affordable vehicle. Some of our used non-Honda vehicles may be subject to unrepaired campaigns/safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21397 miles below market average! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1149YT002166
Stock: HTP6751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 38,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,900
Honda of Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
2000 Honda S2000 Beautiful Convertible!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags. Odometer is 29563 miles below market average!Honda of Lincoln Nebraska. This vehicle is being offered for retail sale as an AS-IS vehicle only. No warranty is implied or available. This vehicle has not been and will not be reconditioned for retail sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1142YT008312
Stock: T8396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 83,489 miles
$20,995
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This unit has an elegant black exterior finish. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This model features cruise control for long trips. This small car has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this small car. This vehicle will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. The manual transmission in this Honda S2000 will give you exceptional control of your driving experience. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this vehicle. Small and nimble this model scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11432T006477
Stock: PH8130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 83,490 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **2.0 I4 GAS**MANUAL TRANSMISSION**LEATHER**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, 2.0L I4, 6-Speed Manual, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power windows. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2000 Honda S2000 Base RWD Sport Convertible
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1147YT005373
Stock: 32003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 65,375 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,995
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
An amazingly clean Honda S2K AP1 with only 6,797 made in the US of this year. It comes in the fantastic Moonrock Grey Metallic exterior color w/ a 6 speed manual transmission driven by a 247 hp 2.0 straight 4 cyl. Super low miles, untouched interior and exterior, well worth a look in person. If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1141YT005076
Stock: EM1269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,603 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Dyer & Dyer Volvo Cars - Chamblee / Georgia
Only 114,603 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Honda S2000 boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121.9 engine powering this Manual transmission. Torque-sensing limited-slip differential, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows.*This Honda S2000 Comes Equipped with These Options *Pwr soft top, Pwr door locks, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (front ventilated), P225/50WR16 SBR Bridgestone Potenza S-02 rear tires, P205/55WR16 SBR Bridgestone Potenza S-02 front tires, Multi-point programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI), Low back-pressure exhaust system-inc: dual outlets, Lightweight 16" x 7.5" aluminum rear wheels, Lightweight 16" x 6.5" aluminum front wheels, Leather-wrapped steering wheel.* Stop By Today *Stop by Dyer & Dyer Volvo located at 5260 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda S2000 .
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP1149YT006833
Stock: TYT006833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 52,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,488
Wetzel Chevrolet - Richmond / Indiana
***TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT** Contact store manager, Chris Casebolt at (765) 598-4492 or email ccasebolt@wetzelauto.com.**LOW MILEAGE**, **LEATHER SEATS**, LOW MILES!!, VTEC MOTOR!! RARE FIND!!, THIS CAR IS DEFINITELY A COLLECTORS DREAM!!, The F20C engine of the S2000 was ranked as the best engine respective its size category in the competition "International Engine of the Year" for five consecutive years between 2000 and 2004, SOLD NEW HERE IN 2002!. Clean CARFAX.Suzuka Blue Metallic 2002 Honda S2000 2D Convertible RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 19259 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPGWhy buy a Wetzel Better Buy Used Vehicle? We Check ‘em Better with a certified 160-Point Vehicle Inspection by an ASE Certified Technician. We provide Carfax Vehicle History Reports, and are endorsed by AAA. We Back ‘em Better with a 3 Day Satisfaction Guarantee. We Price ‘em Better with Certified Preferred Financing and Guaranteed Credit Approval. We have dedicated individuals searching the country for the highest quality, lowest priced vehicles for our inventory. Bad credit, no credit we have guaranteed financing! Call for more information regarding the vehicle at 765-966-7000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11452T001653
Stock: 92587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 173,980 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP114X2T005357
Stock: 1454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,641 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$23,500
Bob Rohrman Honda - Lafayette / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10023 miles below market average! 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC. 2003 RWD Honda S2000 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2D Convertible 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHCCall us today at 765-250-5222! If you need a Honda then you need Bob Rohrman Honda, right here in Lafayette, IN. Not from Lafayette? No problem, we also service the areas of Indianapolis, Merrillville, Crawfordsville, Danville, Logansport, Watseka, Hoopston, Rensselear, Kokomo, Lebanon, Whitestown, Zionsville, Sheridan, Frankfort, Tipton, South Bend, Attica and much farther. Our fantastic Honda products can’t be beaten, and our selection is vast. With the Honda quality on our lot, we are confident that we can get you into a Honda that will suit your every need for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP114X3T005358
Stock: 7556PPP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 75,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11463T004739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,744 miles
$18,441
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11483T005388
Stock: 3T005388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 81,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,988
Springhill Toyota - Mobile / Alabama
Clean CARFAX. * GOOD TIRES, * GOOD BRAKES, EXTRA CLEAN.Springhill Toyota has been serving Mobile, AL, and the surrounding communities for over 40 years. As a locally owned and operated business, we make it our duty to understand the wants and needs of every customer who walks through our door. Our philosophy is simple: offer the best products and services at the best possible prices. We currently have more than 100 employees ready and willing to meet all of your everyday vehicle needs. As a recent winner of the President's Award from Toyota and the CarGurus Top Dealer Award, you can expect excellence here at Springhill Toyota. 20/26 City/Highway MPGWe know your time is valuable, which is why we pride ourselves on efficient service and making you comfortable during those visits that do need to take some time.If you're interested in getting a trade-in evaluation, our staff can give you out-the-door pricing in 30 minutes or less, hassle-free.Springhill Toyota is conveniently located at 3062 Government Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606. Stop in today and see what we have to offer. We look forward to serving our Mobile, AL, customers, as well as those from Daphne and Spanish Fort.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11423T001997
Stock: 113211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 88,610 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998
Glenbrook Hyundai - Fort Wayne / Indiana
New Formula Red 2003 Honda S2000 RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC Own at BUYER'S DISCRETION!, Sold AS IS, No Warranty., Hard to find one like this with less miles!.Recent Arrival! 20/26 City/Highway MPGIt is our stated policy to treat every visitor to Glenbrook Hyundai as a honored guest in our home... Every Day... Every Time... Without Fail... No Exceptions...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP11443T001984
Stock: HP3002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 116,470 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,988
Danny England Motors - New Tazwell / Tennessee
May Clearance - Price REDUCED - SALEClean Carfax - Locally Owned and Traded - 2004 Honda S200 with push button start/stop. A true gem of its kind! This vehicle runs greats and shows well. The "general condition" shows it to be that of a 15 year old roadster. Decent and average condition throughout inside and out. PRICED below the market!A few need to knows regarding this car:-- Two Holes have been patched in the convertible top-- Rims are scrapped but only at a 4-6" minimal.-- Tires are in need of replacement-- Power Convertible top works well-- Pioneer Audio System
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP21414T001920
Stock: 19TT2S2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2019
- 138,419 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,799
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP21424T003305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,401 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,300
DCH Academy Honda - Old Bridge / New Jersey
Only 77,401 Miles! Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Honda S2000 boasts a Gas I4 2.2L/131.6 engine powering this Manual transmission. Torque-sensing limited-slip differential, Remote keyless entry system-inc: trunk release, Rear window defroster.*This Honda S2000 Comes Equipped with These Options *Rear wheel drive, Rear glass window, Pwr windows, Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr soft top, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, P245/40R17 Bridgestone Potenza RE 050 rear tires, P215/45R17 Bridgestone Potenza RE 050 front tires, Low back-pressure exhaust system-inc: dual chrome outlets.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at DCH Academy Honda, 1101 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 to claim your Honda S2000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Honda S2000 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMAP21444S000184
Stock: AHK0525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda S2000 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda S2000
- 5(97%)
- 4(2%)
- 2(2%)
Related Honda S2000 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2012
- Used BMW X5 M 2011
- Used Volvo XC60 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2014
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2011
- Used Kia Soul EV 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2012
- Used Buick Verano 2015
- Used Lincoln MKS 2013
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2014
- Used FIAT 500e 2013
- Used Acura RLX 2010
- Used Lexus GS F 2017
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2016
- Used Lexus RC F 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Insight Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Lancaster PA
- Used Honda Fit Charlotte NC
- Used Honda Insight Bronx NY
- Used Honda Insight Santa Ana CA
- Used Honda Insight Allentown PA
- Used Honda Fit Edison NJ
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Honda Fit Bradenton FL
- Used Honda Fit Arlington TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Pilot 2017 Greenville SC
- Used Honda Accord 2012 Lancaster PA
- Used Honda Accord 2011 Grand Rapids MI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News