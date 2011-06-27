Ever since I was kid I always hoped to by a Porsche 911 as my dream car...That all changed after I purchased my 05 S2000! The car is TOTALLY UNBELIEVABLE in every way. And when I see other S2000 owners that have previously plopped down the mega- bucks for a 911, and turn around and sing the praise of the S2000, well it makes me really, really happy! Like a Cheshire cat, I might add! When the engine hits 6500k it takes on an all together different personality. Its a little bit scary, in a real cool way. Its like getting 2 cars in one. Top speed is supposed to be 150. I've had mine up to 118 and it was more stable than anything Ive ever driven, (including a 911). I'll never sell it.

