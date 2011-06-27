Used 2007 Honda S2000 Consumer Reviews

Great roadster, minimal frills Laker , 12/20/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a summer use car for us (we live high in the Colorado snow country and prefer to garage the S2K in bad weather). We've had lots of great sports cars and sports sedans, but this little Honda is really a gem. Not too expensive, highly reliable, and fast. Most of our driving is on open mountain roads, hardly any stop & go in-town sort of driving. After three summers of use, we have never gotten less than 30 miles per gallon with this car, totally unlike the experience that some others have reported. And no we don't baby it...love that VTEC zone! The trunk is big enough for two carry-on bags, a small cooler and a couple of parkas. Longest trip was 10 days, to Banff/Lake Louise. Report Abuse

High Mileage Performer DrBob , 11/05/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Just finished my second cross-the-usa trip, 7500 miles, averaged about 30 mpg; overall fuel average has been 27 mpg covering a total of 45K miles. I'm 69 years old and this is my daily driver. Performance and dependability and precision control would best describe my driving experience. Yes, it's a small cockpit with not a lot of wiggle room but the seats mold to your body and I can go all day without body fatigue. Try it before you buy it, it's not a car for everyone.

Drivers Wanted LARichard , 11/14/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The Honda S2000 has a nice design and a rather tight interior. The quality of the vehicle is outstanding and the engine, transmission and drive train are awesome. The latest models have a nice range of refined low RPM torque and driveability. The Honda is quiet and behaved on city streets until you decide to wind it up. Then the horses kick in with a rush of power that is best experienced descriptions don't do the experience justice. Handling is crisp,responsive and predictable. The S2000 goes around corners like it is on banked rails and it stops quickly with good pedal feedback and linear response. The transmission is a joy short throws silky gear shifts. Puts your mind in another place!

One with the road geekette70 , 05/16/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I'm not going to lie, there are a few things I could complain about with my S2K, wind noise, lack of features, rough ride...whatever...but the truth is, I don't care. This car isn't for people looking for luxury, it's for people who want performance. No, not that American I'VE-GOT-MORE-HP-THAN-YOU performance, but responsiveness, agility and above all, fun. This is a car for people who love driving their driving raw and unfiltered. If you want a luxury car, get a Porche, if you're looking for a cute convertible, get a Miata, if you want to be one with the road, to hug every curve and to huge smile every time you turn the key in the ignition, then the S2000 is the care you're looking for.