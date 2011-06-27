  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda S2000
  4. Used 2006 Honda S2000
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(76)
Appraise this car

2006 Honda S2000 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile chassis, rev-happy engine, precise gearbox, minimalist design, optional hardtop, high level of performance for the price.
  • Engine could use additional low-end torque, minimalist design also means a lack of features, shrill engine note at high rpm.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Honda S2000 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$10,501 - $19,858
Used S2000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A sports car that makes few compromises, the 2006 Honda S2000 is one of the more visceral cars sold in America. And yes, that's a good thing.

Vehicle overview

When most driving enthusiasts slip off into dreams of sun-drenched, horsepower-infused blasts down Pacific Coast Highway, cars with the Honda badge on the hood are rarely the chariots of choice. Ferraris, Porsches, the occasional Corvette, maybe, but never a Honda. That all changed six years ago with the introduction of the Honda S2000. With its ultrastiff body and racecar-inspired suspension, Honda's two-seat roadster could run circles around just about anything, regardless of which European country it came from. And it didn't require exotic materials or a gas-guzzling six- or eight-cylinder engine to do so.

We were a bit skeptical at first, but after driving it back-to-back against the best roadsters in its class, our editors couldn't help but fall in love with the S2000's precise handling, ultradirect steering and rev-happy engine that made it feel more like a Japanese superbike than a drop-top two-seater. The car's lack of luxury amenities went virtually unnoticed, as driver after driver became entranced by the Honda's incredible handling and slingshot acceleration.

The 2006 Honda S2000 is an enthusiast's car pure and simple. You want fancy leather and beautifully crafted wood grain accents? Move on to the European car dealer of your choice, please. The S2000 dispenses with the fluff and replaces it with a howling engine and a concrete chassis that make no concessions to those who want the best of both worlds in a performance roadster. That might seem like a tight niche to shoot for, but there are still plenty of us out there who dream of such a car. And as long as the company continues to build the S2000 for thousands of dollars less than the competition, we'll be sure to save a spot for Honda right next to the prancing horse and checkered flags next time we're out for a midday cruise down a coastal highway.

2006 Honda S2000 models

There is only one version of the 2006 Honda S2000 roadster. All cars have a power-operated top with a glass rear window (with defroster), lightweight 17-inch wheels, leather seats, keyless entry, air conditioning, a digital instrument panel, a CD audio system and HID headlights. An optional aluminum hardtop -- it weighs just 44 pounds -- is also available.

2006 Highlights

The 2006 Honda S2000 receives electronic drive-by-wire throttle control and stability control. A smart maintenance minder has also been added, along with headrest-mounted stereo speakers and an outside temperature gauge. Styling revisions this year include new seat, console and alloy wheel designs. Stated power output for the S2000's engine has dropped slightly due to Honda's adoption of a new SAE horsepower-rating procedure.

Performance & mpg

The Honda S2000 is powered by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder that makes 237 horsepower at a lofty 7,800 rpm and 162 lb-ft of torque at 6,800 rpm. Power is routed to the rear wheels though a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control are standard. The 2006 Honda S2000 scored well in government crash tests, earning four stars (out of a best score of five) for protection against frontal impacts. It also earned five stars for side-impact protection despite its lack of side airbags.

Driving

With a 8,900-rpm redline, driving the 2006 Honda S2000 takes some getting used to. Whereas most cars are on the downside of their power curves at 5,000 rpm, the S2000 is just getting started. Honda's VTEC variable valve timing system switches modes at about 6,000 rpm, initiating a surge of power that continues right up to the 9-grand limit. It's an exhilarating ride from a seat-of-the-pants perspective, but the assault on the ears is slightly less endearing, especially on long trips. There's virtually no perceptible flex despite the S2000's roofless architecture, and body roll is kept to an absolute minimum by the sophisticated double-wishbone suspension front and rear. A 50/50 front-to-rear weight distribution gives the car exceptional balance and predictable manners in the corners. In fact, the car is so well mannered, it's almost scary. You find yourself diving into turns faster than you ever thought possible. There is a slight hint of twitchiness at the limit, but with such a short wheelbase, you can't expect it to be completely drama-free.

Interior

The S2000's cockpit is all business. There is no silly fake wood or fancy navigation system to distract the driver from fully enjoying the car's abilities. Spend any significant time behind the wheel of this driver's car, and you'll wonder why so many other roadsters and sports cars don't cater to the pilot with such one-dimensional purpose. Nearly all the controls you'll ever need are mounted within a finger extension of the steering wheel. The cockpit retains a snug fit better suited for hard runs on back roads than daily commuting. The laterally bolstered seats hold the driver and passenger in tightly during aggressive cornering.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Honda S2000.

5(94%)
4(5%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
76 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I couldn't give this car less then 4.....
yelis,09/13/2011
My previous cars: e46 M3, e92 335i, B7 A4, and a few Maximas. S2000 is super fun, simple yet nice design, engine is work of art, fun factor compared to my previous M3. Now the bad: should be at least 0.5 seconds faster, NOT as reliable as I thought...I have 33k miles and check engine light for multiple misfires (common on S2k) all 4 coil packs were cracked ($650 job at dealer w/ diagnostics), at 33k miles car already needed valve adjustment ($340 at dealer w/seal and diagnostics)....and I heard that injectors on this car can also fail soon.....remember my car has had ALL maintenance and was never raced on track. Kind of disappointed since I bought this car for "Honda reliability"
world class
dgojet,08/26/2006
Have had my 06 s2k for 2 months now... unbelieveable drive. Black on black turns heads, interior layout just right, performance unmatched. True sports car!
My Car For The Decade
Tarrant,12/17/2006
I wanted a true sports car that I would be excited about driving for the next decade, and the S2000 is a perfect choice: a driver's car in performance without sacrificing comfort, features, quality, reliability or my financial future. It definitely draws the right kind of attention. Great driveability in traffic as well as on twisty roads where one can wind it out. Excellent build quality and, consequently, a low cost for extending full warranty coverage to seven years. Finally, there's also a great community of S2K car clubs with enthusiasts into tuning, track days or social outings and drives. An ownership experience bar none.
Best driving experience...
john carlton,04/17/2009
S2000 is almost 10 year old now; and still; I would not change it with a brand new Z4, Miata, Solstice, Sky and even a Boxster. Unlike most cars, S2000 is a purpose built driving machine. Engine, transmission, and chassis is not shared by any other model. Engine is small, light and powerful. Best manual transmission available in ANY car: short, precise, excellent feel. Chassis is so stiff, the rear tire was also raised when I was jacking up the front! The engine is located completely behind the front axles, and the rear is a tad heavier than the front. The steering response is unreal; immediate response to any steering input. S2000 is designed to give you the utmost driving satisfaction...
See all 76 reviews of the 2006 Honda S2000
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
237 hp @ 7800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Honda S2000 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Honda S2000

Used 2006 Honda S2000 Overview

The Used 2006 Honda S2000 is offered in the following submodels: S2000 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (2.2L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Honda S2000?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Honda S2000s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Honda S2000 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Honda S2000.

Can't find a used 2006 Honda S2000s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda S2000 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,795.

Find a used Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,492.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda S2000 for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,588.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,856.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Honda S2000?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda S2000 lease specials

Related Used 2006 Honda S2000 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles