Vehicle overview

When most driving enthusiasts slip off into dreams of sun-drenched, horsepower-infused blasts down Pacific Coast Highway, cars with the Honda badge on the hood are rarely the chariots of choice. Ferraris, Porsches, the occasional Corvette, maybe, but never a Honda. That all changed six years ago with the introduction of the Honda S2000. With its ultrastiff body and racecar-inspired suspension, Honda's two-seat roadster could run circles around just about anything, regardless of which European country it came from. And it didn't require exotic materials or a gas-guzzling six- or eight-cylinder engine to do so.

We were a bit skeptical at first, but after driving it back-to-back against the best roadsters in its class, our editors couldn't help but fall in love with the S2000's precise handling, ultradirect steering and rev-happy engine that made it feel more like a Japanese superbike than a drop-top two-seater. The car's lack of luxury amenities went virtually unnoticed, as driver after driver became entranced by the Honda's incredible handling and slingshot acceleration.

The 2006 Honda S2000 is an enthusiast's car pure and simple. You want fancy leather and beautifully crafted wood grain accents? Move on to the European car dealer of your choice, please. The S2000 dispenses with the fluff and replaces it with a howling engine and a concrete chassis that make no concessions to those who want the best of both worlds in a performance roadster. That might seem like a tight niche to shoot for, but there are still plenty of us out there who dream of such a car. And as long as the company continues to build the S2000 for thousands of dollars less than the competition, we'll be sure to save a spot for Honda right next to the prancing horse and checkered flags next time we're out for a midday cruise down a coastal highway.