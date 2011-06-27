I bought my Prelude new off the lot with 59 miles on the odo at $18K. 16 years later it's still going! Only Honda dealers performed maintenance on the car for the first 10 years or so, and I used premium fuel at least once a month. I'm a stickler for getting the oil and air filters changed around 5000 miles, but usually sooner since I reached 300,000 miles late last year. :-) The car is still a dream to drive after only one timing belt change and 3 clutches. It's nice to be able breeze down the highway at 80+ MPH and she feels like she did back in '95. Only downside is the rust above my rear wheels. :-) Other than, I've certainly received my money's worth 3 times over.

