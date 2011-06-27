  1. Home
1994 Honda Prelude Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags are standard on all Preludes this year. Improved interior ergonomics, freshened front-end styling and environmentally conscious CFC-free air conditioning are also welcome changes to this car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Honda Prelude.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It just won't quit!
Satnel,08/02/2010
I bought my Prelude new off the lot with 59 miles on the odo at $18K. 16 years later it's still going! Only Honda dealers performed maintenance on the car for the first 10 years or so, and I used premium fuel at least once a month. I'm a stickler for getting the oil and air filters changed around 5000 miles, but usually sooner since I reached 300,000 miles late last year. :-) The car is still a dream to drive after only one timing belt change and 3 clutches. It's nice to be able breeze down the highway at 80+ MPH and she feels like she did back in '95. Only downside is the rust above my rear wheels. :-) Other than, I've certainly received my money's worth 3 times over.
honda prelude (1994)
dgffg,04/24/2002
one of the best cars i've owned in terms of longevity, reliabilty, and looks.
Decent Value
SevenBizzos,12/12/2008
I may have overpaid a bit for a mint, garage kept Si, but I definitely feel it was worth it. Even with the mileage in the 150k range, the maintenance for me has been minimal. For my daily vehicle, the power is adequate for passing and accelerating out of sight from annoying drivers. The handling is excellent. Car is light and easily maneuverable. MPG (with 10% ethanol fuel) have been from 26 with "spirited driving" to > 30 when gas was $4.50/gal and I was trying to drive efficiently.
Good advice from original owner of '94
tru&onlytru,01/26/2009
And my advice to other '94 Prelude owners is to never give up this car. My advice to potential buyers is if you are lucky enough to find a Prelude for sale, buy it, fast, and on the first contact. I am looking at purchasing a Honda Element, but I am keeping my Prelude, currently with only 60K miles. This sounds low, but almost all miles are city driving instead of highway driving. Needless to say, I don't drive much except to and from work and a few errands weekly. My Prelude has let me down only once, and the mechanics warned me of the potential problem, before it happened. I repaired the car quickly.
See all 30 reviews of the 1994 Honda Prelude
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Honda Prelude features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Honda Prelude

Used 1994 Honda Prelude Overview

The Used 1994 Honda Prelude is offered in the following submodels: Prelude VTEC, Prelude Coupe, Prelude Si, Prelude Si 4WS. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe, Si 2dr Coupe, VTEC 2dr Coupe, and Si 4WS 2dr Coupe.

