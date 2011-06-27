Estimated values
1994 Honda Prelude Si 4WS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$755
|$1,355
|$1,679
|Clean
|$667
|$1,200
|$1,487
|Average
|$491
|$889
|$1,105
|Rough
|$314
|$579
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Honda Prelude VTEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$712
|$1,584
|$2,054
|Clean
|$629
|$1,403
|$1,820
|Average
|$462
|$1,040
|$1,352
|Rough
|$296
|$677
|$883
Estimated values
1994 Honda Prelude S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,376
|$1,824
|Clean
|$482
|$1,218
|$1,616
|Average
|$355
|$903
|$1,200
|Rough
|$227
|$588
|$784
Estimated values
1994 Honda Prelude Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$681
|$1,283
|$1,609
|Clean
|$601
|$1,136
|$1,426
|Average
|$442
|$843
|$1,059
|Rough
|$283
|$549
|$692