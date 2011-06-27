1990 Honda Prelude Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Antilock brakes are finally available on Honda's pricey pocket rocket. Minor styling updates are the only other changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
The BEST!,03/21/2010
My Prelude is actually a 1988 Si but the car was almost the same from 88-91. I bought it new in Sept 87 and still love this car, drive it to work every day. I bought a 98 but was never satisfied although it too was a nice car. The handling just wasn't the same. If I could find a brand new 88 Si I would buy it today. This car still looks good and drives great. I have had to do some repairs & replacement parts but with 220,000 miles it can be expected. Averages 28 mpg on back roads and some stop and go traffic. I guess they will have to bury me in it cause I just can't part with it.
z0iid,06/02/2003
I actually own an 89' 4WS model, but this is close enough. No one gives the 3rd generation prelude good reviews. I have debated getting a new car for a year now, and cant stand to part with such an awesome car. I would reccommend to anyone.
Hookem,05/10/2002
The 90 Honda Prelude is an excellent combinatin of sporty performance, good looks, great gas mileage and excellent reliability. I highly recommend this car
marvelous,02/24/2003
I absolutely love Hondas because they are so reliable. I got this used while in college from a Honda mechanic so it was in great condition! Good pick-up, nice body style for a 13-year old car. Good visability, good on gas, decent size trunk. Reliable all the way around. I'm at 227,000 and she's still going.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6200 rpm
