1990 Honda Prelude Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Antilock brakes are finally available on Honda's pricey pocket rocket. Minor styling updates are the only other changes.

5(93%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
15 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

One of The Greatest!
The BEST!,03/21/2010
My Prelude is actually a 1988 Si but the car was almost the same from 88-91. I bought it new in Sept 87 and still love this car, drive it to work every day. I bought a 98 but was never satisfied although it too was a nice car. The handling just wasn't the same. If I could find a brand new 88 Si I would buy it today. This car still looks good and drives great. I have had to do some repairs & replacement parts but with 220,000 miles it can be expected. Averages 28 mpg on back roads and some stop and go traffic. I guess they will have to bury me in it cause I just can't part with it.
Great Car!!!
z0iid,06/02/2003
I actually own an 89' 4WS model, but this is close enough. No one gives the 3rd generation prelude good reviews. I have debated getting a new car for a year now, and cant stand to part with such an awesome car. I would reccommend to anyone.
A car worth the money
Hookem,05/10/2002
The 90 Honda Prelude is an excellent combinatin of sporty performance, good looks, great gas mileage and excellent reliability. I highly recommend this car
It Just Keeps Going and Going!
marvelous,02/24/2003
I absolutely love Hondas because they are so reliable. I got this used while in college from a Honda mechanic so it was in great condition! Good pick-up, nice body style for a 13-year old car. Good visability, good on gas, decent size trunk. Reliable all the way around. I'm at 227,000 and she's still going.
See all 15 reviews of the 1990 Honda Prelude
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Honda Prelude Overview

The Used 1990 Honda Prelude is offered in the following submodels: Prelude Coupe, Prelude Si. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe, and Si 2dr Coupe.

