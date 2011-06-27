Used 1994 Honda Prelude Consumer Reviews

It just won't quit! Satnel , 08/02/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my Prelude new off the lot with 59 miles on the odo at $18K. 16 years later it's still going! Only Honda dealers performed maintenance on the car for the first 10 years or so, and I used premium fuel at least once a month. I'm a stickler for getting the oil and air filters changed around 5000 miles, but usually sooner since I reached 300,000 miles late last year. :-) The car is still a dream to drive after only one timing belt change and 3 clutches. It's nice to be able breeze down the highway at 80+ MPH and she feels like she did back in '95. Only downside is the rust above my rear wheels. :-) Other than, I've certainly received my money's worth 3 times over. Report Abuse

honda prelude (1994) dgffg , 04/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful one of the best cars i've owned in terms of longevity, reliabilty, and looks. Report Abuse

Decent Value SevenBizzos , 12/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I may have overpaid a bit for a mint, garage kept Si, but I definitely feel it was worth it. Even with the mileage in the 150k range, the maintenance for me has been minimal. For my daily vehicle, the power is adequate for passing and accelerating out of sight from annoying drivers. The handling is excellent. Car is light and easily maneuverable. MPG (with 10% ethanol fuel) have been from 26 with "spirited driving" to > 30 when gas was $4.50/gal and I was trying to drive efficiently. Report Abuse

Good advice from original owner of '94 tru&onlytru , 01/26/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful And my advice to other '94 Prelude owners is to never give up this car. My advice to potential buyers is if you are lucky enough to find a Prelude for sale, buy it, fast, and on the first contact. I am looking at purchasing a Honda Element, but I am keeping my Prelude, currently with only 60K miles. This sounds low, but almost all miles are city driving instead of highway driving. Needless to say, I don't drive much except to and from work and a few errands weekly. My Prelude has let me down only once, and the mechanics warned me of the potential problem, before it happened. I repaired the car quickly. Report Abuse