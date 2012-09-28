Used 2001 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prelude Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2001 Honda Prelude in White
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    184,654 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2001 Honda Prelude in Silver
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    73,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,850

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Prelude
    used

    1998 Honda Prelude

    66,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Prelude searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 2001 Honda Prelude

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Prelude

Read recent reviews for the Honda Prelude
Overall Consumer Rating
4.978 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
  • 5
    (91%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Should have been a 2 seater
pablogyds03,09/28/2012
I bought this car to replace my 1986 Prelude, I was fresh out of college and landed a good paying job so an upgrade was in tail. Initially I was in the market for an Acura Integra GSR which are hard to find Clean title and Stock (Which is what I wanted). While out Kicking tires at some dealerships I found a 01 Black Prelude 5spd. I took it for a test drive and was sold before I even hit 3 blocks, took it back and bought it with 113k. Purchaced the car in 2007 ended up totaling it in 2011 but it was super reliable only oil changes, tires and tune ups. it had 236k when I parted from it. I miss this car and it was a blast to drive on my 60mile commute especially passing people. Gotta love VTEC!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Prelude
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Prelude info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings