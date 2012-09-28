Used 2001 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 184,654 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,300
- 73,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,850
- 66,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Prelude
Overall Consumer Rating4.978 Reviews
pablogyds03,09/28/2012
I bought this car to replace my 1986 Prelude, I was fresh out of college and landed a good paying job so an upgrade was in tail. Initially I was in the market for an Acura Integra GSR which are hard to find Clean title and Stock (Which is what I wanted). While out Kicking tires at some dealerships I found a 01 Black Prelude 5spd. I took it for a test drive and was sold before I even hit 3 blocks, took it back and bought it with 113k. Purchaced the car in 2007 ended up totaling it in 2011 but it was super reliable only oil changes, tires and tune ups. it had 236k when I parted from it. I miss this car and it was a blast to drive on my 60mile commute especially passing people. Gotta love VTEC!
