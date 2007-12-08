Used 2000 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prelude Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2001 Honda Prelude in White
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    184,654 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2001 Honda Prelude in Silver
    used

    2001 Honda Prelude

    73,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,850

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Prelude
    used

    1998 Honda Prelude

    66,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Prelude searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 2000 Honda Prelude

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Prelude

Read recent reviews for the Honda Prelude
Overall Consumer Rating
4.735 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Born to be a Classic
Chris Sullivan,08/12/2007
The Prelude is definitely an underestimated Honda. Very elusive compared to your Civic or Accord. Civic would be the bottom line daily driver, the Accord would be the nice family car, and the Prelude would be the slighty more exotic sports car. I get looks and compliments everywhere I go. I wouldn't trade this car for the world. If you're looking for something sporty, that also makes a great daily driver, then the Honda Prelude is definitely for you. It's fast, it's fun, and it's beautiful. What else could you ask for?
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Prelude
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Prelude info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings