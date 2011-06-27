1991 Honda Prelude Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$689 - $1,604
Used Prelude for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
1991 is the last year for the third-generation Prelude, so no major changes in face of next year's redesign.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Honda Prelude.
Most helpful consumer reviews
SE7EN,10/11/2009
I love my prelude. I've had it for years and it still runs like new. Car performs well and handles well.
ATMskater74,05/21/2008
I love this car. I've had mine a little over a year, and I have wanted one since this model year was new. It is built extremely well and they last forever with minimal expensive repairs. The engine is pretty peppy and it handles like it's on rails. The interior is comfortable and the exterior styling is beautiful. One of the best cars available for that price, in my opinion.
Alexander Martis,06/12/2002
I found this one in excellent conditions. It has been very reliable. I have had three cars, a Ford, a Nissan and this one. The Nissan Sentra was brand new and it was a nightmare almost from the moment I bought it !!! Once I test drove the Prelude, I knew from that moment that it is real car !!! With proper maintenance it will run practically forever.
stewie2021,03/17/2008
Only 2 previous owners. I bought this car off of a guy that was moving to England and HAD to get rid of it in about a week. I fell in love with the awesome styling and handling. I'm pretty new to manual transmission but It wasn't hard to brush up on with such a great clutch that hasn't had to be replaced. I already replaced the intake with a ram air and the muffler with an HKS slide-on. The car looks at home with much newer cars and runs as good if not better. I'm looking forward to keeping her running for years!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Honda Prelude features & specs
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Prelude
Related Used 1991 Honda Prelude info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019