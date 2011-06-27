  1. Home
1991 Honda Prelude Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

1991 is the last year for the third-generation Prelude, so no major changes in face of next year's redesign.

Consumer reviews

5(91%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LUDE acris
SE7EN,10/11/2009
I love my prelude. I've had it for years and it still runs like new. Car performs well and handles well.
Smazing car
ATMskater74,05/21/2008
I love this car. I've had mine a little over a year, and I have wanted one since this model year was new. It is built extremely well and they last forever with minimal expensive repairs. The engine is pretty peppy and it handles like it's on rails. The interior is comfortable and the exterior styling is beautiful. One of the best cars available for that price, in my opinion.
Best car I have owned.
Alexander Martis,06/12/2002
I found this one in excellent conditions. It has been very reliable. I have had three cars, a Ford, a Nissan and this one. The Nissan Sentra was brand new and it was a nightmare almost from the moment I bought it !!! Once I test drove the Prelude, I knew from that moment that it is real car !!! With proper maintenance it will run practically forever.
91 Prelude Si 2.1L DOHC
stewie2021,03/17/2008
Only 2 previous owners. I bought this car off of a guy that was moving to England and HAD to get rid of it in about a week. I fell in love with the awesome styling and handling. I'm pretty new to manual transmission but It wasn't hard to brush up on with such a great clutch that hasn't had to be replaced. I already replaced the intake with a ram air and the muffler with an HKS slide-on. The car looks at home with much newer cars and runs as good if not better. I'm looking forward to keeping her running for years!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Honda Prelude Overview

The Used 1991 Honda Prelude is offered in the following submodels: Prelude Coupe. Available styles include Si 2dr Coupe, and 2.0 Si 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Honda Prelude?

