1993 Honda Prelude Review
1993 Highlights
More power, in the form of Honda's exclusive VTEC system, is available to the Prelude. A boost of 30 horsepower is the result.
lukewagner002,12/26/2012
I had purchased this car in Jan of 2012. It has 193k on the odometer. After being a Honda Mechanic for a few years, I was confident in the vehicle, but had seen very few of these. I had nothing but problems when owning mine. Within a few weeks, my timing belt had broke, and left me stranded. After rebuilding the entire top end of the engine, I drove it for two weeks when the clutch master cylinder and slave cylinder went out. Two days after that it was the TPS sensor. After repair almost everything, I thought it was safe to drive, and drove it for 4 hours and it would not start again, which is where I gave up. I suggest going to a VERY well maintained one, or finding another vehicle.
LadyPrelude,12/19/2008
I've had this car almost 10 years and still love to drive it. It's fun and fast.
David Price,09/02/2010
Anyone that thinks this car understeers has got the wrong tires on the car. The handling and cornering feel of this car is hard to match, even by newer cars. Ignore the specified mileage figures, at least for the VTEC. I would get 28-29 mpg cruise and no less than 26 mpg if I really put my foot into it a lot with a fair amount of city driving. The VTEC would start to kick in about 4500 rpm and felt a bit like a turbo. Passing 5 cars will put you over 120 mph in real hurry on the highway. The last time I got to drive this it had 130,000 miles on it and ran like new. It has always run on synthetic (Mobil-1 & Amsoil) engine/gear oil from the 1st oil change at 1000 miles. A drunk driver hit it.
Mark Liu,06/07/2002
When Honda came out with the original prelude, they were determined to make it one of the best performing vehicle they had. And so did they. They put some genuine effort to make the car stand out to build an awesome reputation of a reliable, high performance car. The quality will not repeat itself. It surely one of the best they've ever made. Especially with the style.
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6800 rpm
