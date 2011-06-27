I had purchased this car in Jan of 2012. It has 193k on the odometer. After being a Honda Mechanic for a few years, I was confident in the vehicle, but had seen very few of these. I had nothing but problems when owning mine. Within a few weeks, my timing belt had broke, and left me stranded. After rebuilding the entire top end of the engine, I drove it for two weeks when the clutch master cylinder and slave cylinder went out. Two days after that it was the TPS sensor. After repair almost everything, I thought it was safe to drive, and drove it for 4 hours and it would not start again, which is where I gave up. I suggest going to a VERY well maintained one, or finding another vehicle.

Read more