1992 Honda Prelude Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Totally redesigned for 1992, the fourth generation Prelude sports a driver airbag in all models and a standard passenger airbag on the Si 4WS. Antilock brakes are still available only on Si models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Honda Prelude.

5(76%)
4(24%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best car ever!
TommyJoBomb,04/04/2002
I love my car.
First car
chrisl426,12/02/2014
Si 2dr Coupe
My first car, drove it from 149K to 180k Miles, commuting to college daily. Was a blast to drive it. It was quick and stylish for a 1992 car. Wish Honda still made them. If you took care of the car, it takes care of you. It never failed me. The back seats were tight. Took corners and handled like a race car. I can only Imagine what the 4WS version drove like. No one could ever believe it was a 92, Good job with the impressive styling by Honda. Had the Original clutch at 180k Miles when I sold it still running strong.
Mile after Mile
alex33nad,10/25/2012
This car refuses to stop running. Stick shift is the only way to go. -250K miles -The only reason I've ever been stranded road side was due to a flat tire. Take care of it and it will take care of you. Typical Honda rust. 2 out of the 5 gears grind a little bit. 2nd and 5th. I would recommend it to anyone. For a 20 year old car with a quarter million miles. It runs like a champ with a chip on it's shoulder like it has something to prove every damn day.
Hondas greatest car, excluding the NSX of course.
juegavivobuay,01/10/2012
Bought my lude at 252,000 miles for 1600 from someone in my area. Original engine. Weekly commutes between ATL and Charlotte by previous owner. It had 4ws(amazing in the parking lot, seamless at cruising speeds). it was auto(booo) but the 2.3 motor was still pretty quick. smoked eclipses, civic, integras, even a vtec lude. interior comfortable. 6 spkr audio setup amazing. car carries sub base extremely well. very fun to drive, almost gokart like. Totaled her at 305,000 miles, car split in half, roof smashed down, could touch the pavement from drivers seat through floorboard, and i still walked away without even a cut. Speed sensor went out and a/c lights went out. Thats it.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Honda Prelude features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Honda Prelude

Used 1992 Honda Prelude Overview

The Used 1992 Honda Prelude is offered in the following submodels: Prelude Coupe, Prelude Si. Available styles include Si 2dr Coupe, and S 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Honda Prelude?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Honda Preludes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Honda Prelude for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Honda Prelude.

Can't find a used 1992 Honda Preludes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Prelude for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,285.

Find a used Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,837.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Prelude for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,383.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,495.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Honda Prelude?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

