My first car, drove it from 149K to 180k Miles, commuting to college daily. Was a blast to drive it. It was quick and stylish for a 1992 car. Wish Honda still made them. If you took care of the car, it takes care of you. It never failed me. The back seats were tight. Took corners and handled like a race car. I can only Imagine what the 4WS version drove like. No one could ever believe it was a 92, Good job with the impressive styling by Honda. Had the Original clutch at 180k Miles when I sold it still running strong.

Read more