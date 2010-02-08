Used 1994 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me

3 listings
  • 1998 Honda Prelude
    1998 Honda Prelude

    66,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,900

  • 2001 Honda Prelude in White
    2001 Honda Prelude

    184,654 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,300

  • 2001 Honda Prelude in Silver
    2001 Honda Prelude

    73,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,850

It just won't quit!
Satnel,08/02/2010
I bought my Prelude new off the lot with 59 miles on the odo at $18K. 16 years later it's still going! Only Honda dealers performed maintenance on the car for the first 10 years or so, and I used premium fuel at least once a month. I'm a stickler for getting the oil and air filters changed around 5000 miles, but usually sooner since I reached 300,000 miles late last year. :-) The car is still a dream to drive after only one timing belt change and 3 clutches. It's nice to be able breeze down the highway at 80+ MPH and she feels like she did back in '95. Only downside is the rust above my rear wheels. :-) Other than, I've certainly received my money's worth 3 times over.
