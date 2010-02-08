Used 1994 Honda Prelude for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 66,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
- 184,654 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,300
- 73,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,850
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Prelude searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Prelude
Read recent reviews for the Honda Prelude
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.930 Reviews
Report abuse
Satnel,08/02/2010
I bought my Prelude new off the lot with 59 miles on the odo at $18K. 16 years later it's still going! Only Honda dealers performed maintenance on the car for the first 10 years or so, and I used premium fuel at least once a month. I'm a stickler for getting the oil and air filters changed around 5000 miles, but usually sooner since I reached 300,000 miles late last year. :-) The car is still a dream to drive after only one timing belt change and 3 clutches. It's nice to be able breeze down the highway at 80+ MPH and she feels like she did back in '95. Only downside is the rust above my rear wheels. :-) Other than, I've certainly received my money's worth 3 times over.