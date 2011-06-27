  1. Home
1995 Honda Prelude Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The Si 4WS is dropped from the Prelude lineup. The fourth-generation Prelude is nearing the end of its life. Few changes for 1995, except the addition of air conditioning to the standard equipment list of S models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Honda Prelude.

5(82%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

95 'lude
isaiah2,09/14/2013
Bought mine a year ago with 180k miles, now at 190k. A fun car to drive, not especially fast but good in the corners, better than most 4wd cars I've driven. Get compliments and questions about it anywhere I go, definitely has some curb appeal. MPGs aren't as good as I expected, but 25 city/highway isn't bad. Reliability is Honda... some wheel well rust, but according to the service records only minor repairs til 150-200k miles, then you have to replace shocks, hoses, etc...
LOADS OF FUN
HONDA BOY,10/15/2002
NEVER ANY PROBLEMS AT ALL, ALWAYS RUNS, FUN TO DRIVE AND AUTOCROSS. CAR IS AWESOME
Bombdiggy
ALi Baba,07/20/2003
this car is great and it looks like an expensive rich sporty car and its not which is good for middle class people....it drives really good can take sharp turns and it has quick acceleration and a lot of horespower for it being a four cylinder and its pretty good on gas
1995 Honda Prelude VTEC-Coupe (Black)
VTEC-R,07/11/2004
One of the Best Performance cars I have ever driven!!!
See all 22 reviews of the 1995 Honda Prelude
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Honda Prelude features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Honda Prelude

Used 1995 Honda Prelude Overview

The Used 1995 Honda Prelude is offered in the following submodels: Prelude VTEC, Prelude Coupe, Prelude Si. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe, SE 2dr Coupe, Si 2dr Coupe, and VTEC 2dr Coupe.

