  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Prelude
  4. Used 2000 Honda Prelude
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(35)
Appraise this car

2000 Honda Prelude Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine, room for four, four-wheel ABS standard.
  • Limited headroom, conservative interior, odd headlamp design.
Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Prelude for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,758 - $4,006
Used Prelude for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A balanced and capable sport coupe. Overpriced compared to the competition, though.

Vehicle overview

The aptly named Prelude has always been a symbol for great things to come. Honda has long used the Prelude to showcase its latest technological developments. Remember Honda's four-wheel steering system, designed to give drivers better control in tight corners? It first debuted on the '88 Prelude. In 1993, the Prelude was also one of the first Hondas to receive a VTEC engine, originally introduced in the 1991 Acura NSX. In 1997, Honda continued this tradition by putting its new Active Torque Transfer System (ATTS) in the limelight, once again on the Prelude Type SH (identified by its sporty rear spoiler and leather shift knob).

ATTS is designed to give the front-wheel-drive Prelude rear-wheel-drive cornering ability while retaining the wet-weather benefits of a traditional front-wheel-drive car. The system works by monitoring the car's speed, steering angle and yaw rate to determine whether the car is following the driver's intended course. In a tight, fast corner the system works by increasing torque to the outboard front wheel, which in turn increases the vehicle's yaw rate, giving the driver better steering response. Basically, it neutralizes understeer for those times when the corners get a little too tight. What will they think of next?

Both trims of Prelude are powered by the VTEC 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine that, when coupled with the manual transmission, cranks out 200 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 156 pound-feet of torque at 5,250 rpm. The auto-tranny setup makes 195 horses at 6,600 rpm but the torque numbers remain the same. Base models are available with either a manual or automatic transmission, but if you want the high-tech Type SH, you better like rowing your own gears since it is available only with the five-speed manual gearbox. The four-speed automatic features a sequential SportShift that gives the driver the option of selecting his own gears, similar to Porsche's Tiptronic. Both the base and Type SH models get standard four-wheel ABS, which pull the car down quickly.

The Prelude comes standard with a six-speaker audio system, power moonroof, adjustable steering column and a height-adjustable driver seat. Also standard is a state-of-the-art anti-theft system that uses a digitally coded radio signal to insure that the key you use is the one that came with the vehicle.

After receiving harsh criticism for the fourth-generation's funky interior, Honda took a conservative approach to the dashboard layout of the current Prelude. It is disappointing to note that Honda went so conservative that there's nothing to distinguish the car from a late-'80s Accord. Come on, guys, you can do better than that.

Despite the interior shortcomings and the much-maligned headlamps, the Prelude is an outstanding sport coupe that offers the latest technology at a reasonably affordable price. Unfortunately, its sales numbers have been falling in recent years and now a new Honda roadster, the S2000, threatens to make the Prelude a nonentity.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Prelude is a carryover from 1999 and remains unchanged.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Honda Prelude.

5(74%)
4(20%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
35 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Born to be a Classic
Chris Sullivan,08/12/2007
The Prelude is definitely an underestimated Honda. Very elusive compared to your Civic or Accord. Civic would be the bottom line daily driver, the Accord would be the nice family car, and the Prelude would be the slighty more exotic sports car. I get looks and compliments everywhere I go. I wouldn't trade this car for the world. If you're looking for something sporty, that also makes a great daily driver, then the Honda Prelude is definitely for you. It's fast, it's fun, and it's beautiful. What else could you ask for?
Once is never enough
beartraper,10/19/2003
I bought a '97 Lude when it was new and loved it for two years. I later needed more room so I traded it in. Now that I'm looking for a used second car, I'm back. I bought a 'oo model and it's like going back in time - just as I remembered. I'm amazed at how this car has held it's value. It's a timeless design that will never look old and the best sports coupe in its class. Add in the reliability and there's no competition for this car.
My Dream Car. Also My best Car
David in Colorado,10/28/2008
The most excellent combination of practicality and sports coupe. My car has been a dream for the most part. I have 215,000 miles and limited maintenance. The ignition switch at 80,000 was a recall item. I didn't listen to my mechanic about flushing the tranny at every 60K, and the filter finally clogged at 170,000 miles. Otherwise, I have had no other problems. One nagging issue, is the low tires make driving in snow of more than 3" difficult and the car is very hard on tires. The sound system is incredible and the performance is very titillating for those loving speed. It's a tribute to Honda craftsmanship.
One Sweet Car
bh,12/31/2008
I bought this car as I loved the sleek and sporty body style plus knew of Honda's reliability. I've owned the car over 4 years and the only thing I've done is put a new battery in it. Due to my getting older I am thinking about trading it for a Tacoma but am having a very difficult time bringing myself to do it. 28 MPG on the open road and it handles so smoothly. The paint on it still has a showroom shine but I really baby the car. If anyone is looking for an incredibly sporty car that will get you looks plus the added benefit of great reliability than get yourself one of these babies. You won't be sorry.
See all 35 reviews of the 2000 Honda Prelude
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Honda Prelude features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Honda Prelude

Used 2000 Honda Prelude Overview

The Used 2000 Honda Prelude is offered in the following submodels: Prelude Type SH, Prelude Coupe. Available styles include Type SH 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Honda Prelude?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Honda Preludes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Honda Prelude for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Honda Prelude.

Can't find a used 2000 Honda Preludes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Prelude for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,854.

Find a used Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,914.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Prelude for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,548.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,282.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Honda Prelude?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Prelude lease specials

Related Used 2000 Honda Prelude info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles