Used 1996 Honda Passport for Sale Near Me

- 85,545 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - LOW ORIGINAL MILES! - RUNS NICE AND SMOOTH - ** PRICED LOWER DUE TO NEEDING NEW TIRES ** - WE ARE NOT A HUGE FAN OF THE WHEELS, SO WE ELECTED NOT TO PUT NEW TIRES ON IT, AS THE NEW OWNER MAY ELECT TO SWAP THE WHEELS ENTIRELY, SO WE PRICED IT ACCORDINGLY - INTERIOR IS IN NICE SHAPE, EXTERIOR CERTAINLY HAS SOME PAINT ISSUES HERE AND THERE TYPICAL OF A 19 YEAR OLD BLUE CAR - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COLD AC - MP3 CD PLAYER WITH AFTERMARKET SUBWOOFER IN THE TRUNK - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX, 2 OWNER CALIFORNIA CAR - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Honda Passport LX with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S6CK58W414402212
Stock: AL12282271H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,928 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois
Wholesale To The Public - These cars may have some cosmetic blemishes or mechanical issues but are priced accordingly! Save before it goes to auction - Being sold as is and shown - No warranty - Buyer be ware ++.++ Visit Us Today A short visit to Castle Honda located at 6900 West Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053 can get you a trustworthy Honda today! - In the event of human error Castle Honda retains the right to retract any price.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Honda Passport EX with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S6CK58W414416417
Stock: 3393A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2020
- 8,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,656$3,335 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
This Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Passport Elite might be just the SUV AWD for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a charming dk. gray exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H09KB030770
Stock: 7106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Honda Passport Touring2,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,399$2,155 Below Market
Gary Yeomans Honda - Daytona Beach / Florida
*** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ** CERTIFIED PLUS WITH OPTIONS **** ROOF RACK AND RUINING BOARDS *** GREAT UP GRADES AND YOU ARE STILL 8 K CHEAPER THAN NEW WITH A SUPERIOR WARRANTY 140 K POWER TRAIN AND 4 YR 50,000 BUMPER TO BUMPER *** LOADED LEATHER ROOF , NAVI TO MUCH TO LIST GET HERE FAST AND SAVE WHEN OTHER DEALERS SAY "NO" WE SAY YES ****CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION / GPS, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, 2 KEYS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER INSPECTED, POWER LIFTGATE, 20" WHEELS, NON SMOKER, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, !!! SUPER CLEAN !!!, !!! HONDA SENSING !!!, !!! PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD !!!, !!! PREMIUM WHEELS !!!, !!! SUPER FUEL SAVER !!!, !!! GARAGE KEPT !!!, !!! # 1 TRUSTED BRAND !!!, Passport Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Copper Pearl, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System.HondaTrue Certified+ Details:* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* 182 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/86,000 Mile (whichever comes first) beginning at the expiration of new vehicle Limited Warranty, if purchased within new vehicle limited warranty period*** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ****!!! WHEN THE OTHER DEALERS SAY " NO " WE SAY YES !!!Here at Gary Yeomans Honda, the measure of our success isn't the number of vehicles sold; it's the number of customers who return to us. Gary Yeomans Honda is, and always has been, a beacon of exceptional customer satisfaction in the automotive retail industry. Your satisfaction is the foundation of our family-owned and operated Gary Yeomans Honda that's proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Deltona and beyond. There are numerous reasons why choose Gary Yeomans Honda:We not only provide the services of professional and courteous talented team; Honda Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. We also offer access to amenities not found in some of the highest rated luxury resorts. From airport shuttle service, to a guest lounge, we aim to make you feel at home. Offering over $4,000 in benefits over the course of four years, our Preferred Owner Benefits is just one of many ways we say "thank you" to our loyal customers from Volusia County, Flagler County and beyond.Gary Yeomans Honda Daytona truly has every one of your automotive needs covered, Internet pricing in before all reconditioning, inspections, or certifications.All specials and promotions limited to in-stock vehicles only. Call for current price and stock availability. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our website may not represent actual vehicle (Car Availability, Mileages, Equipment, Options, Color and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error). We guarantee the advertised price for 12 hours from when the specials are offered.The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today (386)-253-4478. Or, stop by and see us in person at 752 North Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona Beach 32124 today.TAKING CARE OF OUR CUSTOMERS EVERYDAY....TO INSURE THEIR S
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Honda Passport Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H98LB002586
Stock: B002586P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 11,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$26,743$2,332 Below Market
Pohanka Honda of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
BACKUP CAMERA!!! This 2019 Passsport is a one owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and has low miles right around 11k!!! Paint looks great, interior is super clean and runs like new!!! Continental tires with loads of tread!!! Equipped with 2 keys and owners manual!!! Our reconditioning fee is included in this price of the vehicle as to where other dealers are adding fees around 1,695 to the cost of the vehicle!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Lunar 2019 Honda Passport Sport FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTECWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF7H29KB003998
Stock: 20H397
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 6,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,192$2,186 Below Market
Pohanka Honda of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
BACKUP CAMERA!!! This 2019 Passport is a one owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and has low miles right around 6k!!! Paint looks great, interior is super clean, wheels are flawless and runs like new!!! Continental tires with loads of tread!!! Equipped with 2 keys and owners manual!!! Our reconditioning fee is included in this price of the vehicle as to where other dealers are adding fees around 1,695 to the cost of the vehicle!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Lunar 2019 Honda Passport Sport AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTECWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H25KB015751
Stock: 20H401
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 7,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,650$2,666 Below Market
Marine Cadillac - Jacksonville / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Passport EX-L AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC 7 Speakers, CLEAN AUTO CHECK, EX-L Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, ONE OWNER, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System w/7 Speakers, Wheels: 20' Split-Spoke Pewter Gray Alloy. Odometer is 1411 miles below market average! At Marine Chevrolet Cadillac we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! We are committed to getting you financed and have financing for all credit types.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H54KB025715
Stock: KT386AT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 8,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,862
Round Rock Toyota - Round Rock / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 10 Speakers, 4.334 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 540-Watt Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 3010 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Every one of our hand picked pre-owned inventory goes through a rigorous inspection process! Proudly serving, Austin, Georgetown,Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, Taylor, Lakeway, Lago Vista and many more! Please call 855-996-3152. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: 540-Watt Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, A/V remote: CabinControl, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 4.334 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF7H95KB008709
Stock: TU008709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 15,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,700$2,660 Below Market
Everett Cadillac - Hickory / North Carolina
There is no better time than now to buy this reliable Elite, ready to do-it-all for you!!! ELECTRIFYING!!! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 24 MPG Hwy... Lower price! Was $36,000 NOW $35,700* INTERNET SPECIAL* All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows...
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H06KB014624
Stock: T19-771A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 5,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,997
Sunland Park Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - El Paso / Texas
Recent Arrival! ''Leather'', ''Moonroof/Sunroof'', ''Navigation'', ''Bluetooth'', ''Remote Keyless'', ''Power Seat'', ''USB Port'', 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: 540-Watt Premium Audio System w/10 Speakers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTIONS.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H9XKB009022
Stock: KH741338A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 6,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,111$1,476 Below Market
Jaguar of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA * DISTANCE PACING CRUISE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * 5 SEATS * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS *
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H20KB005970
Stock: PR7027B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 2,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,363
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Sterling McCall Acura Sugar Land is pleased to be currently offering this 2019 Honda Passport EX-L with 2,820mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Honda Passport EX-L defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda Passport EX-L is the one! Beautiful color combination with Crystal Black Pearl exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! *Prices shown do not include taxes, license or a destination handling charge. Actual vehicles/accessory costs, labor and installation of $995 is not included. Please consult your selected dealer.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF7H5XKB011943
Stock: KB011943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 3,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,997$1,404 Below Market
Audi San Diego - San Diego / California
Deep Scarlet Pearl 2020 Honda Passport Elite AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Wireless Charger.Recent Arrival!Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsCome find out why so many people buy their cars at Audi San Diego. We have a premium selection of pre-owned vehicles. All of our pre-owned vehicles have been inspected and reconditioned by experienced technicians and our finance department specializes in all types of credit.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Honda Passport Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H09LB004218
Stock: TLB004218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 22,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,695$1,448 Below Market
Antwerpen Toyota - Clarksville / Maryland
Home Delivery! 2019 Honda Passport Sport Black Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H2XKB007595
Stock: 204085A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 22,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,899
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
This Certified Pre Owned 2019 Honda Passport Sport will envelop you in charm and security! Top features include Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist/Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Multi-Zone A/C, and much more! This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. HONDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED: Every Certified Pre-Owned Honda comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace of mind. This vehicle has been through an exhaustive 182-point inspection so that it meets our high standards, it has received an up-to-date scheduled maintenance along with a full interior/exterior detail. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H27KB011409
Stock: TKB011409
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 31,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,194$2,281 Below Market
Avalon Honda - Cape May Court House / New Jersey
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H07KB010470
Stock: KB010470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2019
- 7,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,966$2,671 Below Market
Barber Honda - Bakersfield / California
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF8H91KB000905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,337 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,699
AutoSource Windsor - Windsor / Colorado
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, COLLISION ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, USB, SHIFT PADDLES.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 4187 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNYF7H21KB006328
Stock: 29714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
