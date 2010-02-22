Used 1996 Honda Passport for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Honda Passport LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Honda Passport LX

    85,545 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    Details
  • 2001 Honda Passport EX in Red
    used

    2001 Honda Passport EX

    156,928 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Elite in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    8,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,656

    $3,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Honda Passport Touring in Dark Brown
    certified

    2020 Honda Passport Touring

    2,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,399

    $2,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Silver
    certified

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    11,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $26,743

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Silver
    certified

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    6,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,192

    $2,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport EX-L in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Passport EX-L

    7,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,650

    $2,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Touring in Silver
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    8,445 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,862

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Elite in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    15,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,700

    $2,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    5,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,997

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    6,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,111

    $1,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport EX-L in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport EX-L

    2,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,363

    Details
  • 2020 Honda Passport Elite in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Honda Passport Elite

    3,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,997

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    22,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,695

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in White
    certified

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    22,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,899

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Elite in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    31,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,194

    $2,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Touring in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    7,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,966

    $2,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    1,337 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,699

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Passport

Overall Consumer Rating
3.812 Reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 2
    (17%)
i love it,i hate it
pitbull,02/22/2010
I recently bought my passport used,with 120.000 miles on it,it initially ran great; until it decided to drop every solenoid and control devices to actuate the 4wd, after repairing all that, it then decided to fail just about every emission control sensor/device under the hood ive replaced the a/i/c, the m/a/p,t/p/s and the m/a/f, and still have problems with a check engine light and, driveability....like i said its really a joy to drive when it wants to run. also to my dismay,it being an isuzu..there are isuzu parts, general motors parts,and some componentry that can be listed as idk???? so the prices for these parts vary from expensive to outrageous. i love it i hate it....
Report abuse
