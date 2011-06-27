Used 1996 Honda Passport Consumer Reviews
i love it,i hate it
I recently bought my passport used,with 120.000 miles on it,it initially ran great; until it decided to drop every solenoid and control devices to actuate the 4wd, after repairing all that, it then decided to fail just about every emission control sensor/device under the hood ive replaced the a/i/c, the m/a/p,t/p/s and the m/a/f, and still have problems with a check engine light and, driveability....like i said its really a joy to drive when it wants to run. also to my dismay,it being an isuzu..there are isuzu parts, general motors parts,and some componentry that can be listed as idk???? so the prices for these parts vary from expensive to outrageous. i love it i hate it....
It leaks from everywhere!!
It is difficult for me to think of a spot in this vehicle that does not leak. Oil leak, sunroof leak, door leak, window leak, and radiator leak ... all culminating in the last nine months. Didn't do so great in the Colorado Rockies either. Major lack of power at higher altitudes.
Love it to death
I have a 96 Passport with 218,000 and counting. Mechanical issues have been almost non existent. I use it to drive on the beach, pull my trailer and it has been on several family vacations. Most wonderful vehicle I have ever owned Honda buyer for life.
Great lil' SUV
I bought this vehicle because I needed something more reliable than my old truck after I wrecked my Jeep. So far, its been pretty good. I took care of a couple of precautionary measures (belts, engine tune, etc.) and had to replace one window motor (easy to do, and it cost me $45). This little vehicle is great, it gets pretty good gas mileage. I love the 4wd on the fly. I have a black one, and recently put on a chrome brush guard and had the windows tinted really dark. This is one mean looking SUV now. I can get it to 45 mph from a dead stop in 50 yards. Great interior layout, and its pretty comfortable. Did I mention it looks cool? Great buy for a used car.
1996 Honda Passport 4 DR LX 4WD Wagon
Wow. Honda sure pulled the wool over the eyes of some of us naive Honda lovers. I am driving nothing more than an Isuzu Rodeo with Honda emblems. Bought this vehicle with 80K miles in 03. Since then, I have replaced 3 electric window motors, two rear gate gas shocks and it has a constant lifter ticking for which there doesn't seem to be a solution. A good looking SUV, especially in 1996 but this one is "egg on the face" for Honda Motors.
Sponsored cars related to the Passport
Related Used 1996 Honda Passport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner