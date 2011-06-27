Estimated values
1996 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$646
|$1,175
|$1,443
|Clean
|$579
|$1,053
|$1,298
|Average
|$445
|$810
|$1,007
|Rough
|$310
|$566
|$716
Estimated values
1996 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$721
|$1,294
|$1,582
|Clean
|$646
|$1,159
|$1,423
|Average
|$496
|$891
|$1,104
|Rough
|$346
|$623
|$785
Estimated values
1996 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$810
|$1,435
|$1,750
|Clean
|$725
|$1,286
|$1,573
|Average
|$557
|$988
|$1,221
|Rough
|$389
|$691
|$868
Estimated values
1996 Honda Passport DX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,147
|$1,443
|Clean
|$507
|$1,028
|$1,298
|Average
|$389
|$790
|$1,007
|Rough
|$272
|$552
|$716
Estimated values
1996 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$780
|$1,394
|$1,703
|Clean
|$699
|$1,249
|$1,531
|Average
|$537
|$960
|$1,188
|Rough
|$375
|$671
|$845