Used 2002 Honda Insight Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See Insight Inventory
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|53
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|48/59 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|508.8/625.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|53
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|Torque
|91 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.0 l
|Horsepower
|73 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.4 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|2 total speakers
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|Driver vanity mirror
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|50.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|Front hip room
|48.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|Front track
|56.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|155.1 in.
|Curb weight
|1847 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.25 cd.
|Height
|53.3 in.
|Wheel base
|94.5 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|Rear track
|52.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|P165/65R S tires
|yes
|14 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Insight
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,080
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2002 Honda Insight Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic