Used 2002 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews
Favorite Car to Drive
I purchased the CVT and have not regretted the purchase at all. I get an average of 52 mpg in LA with stop/go/AC. The car had 80,000 existing miles but Honda's extended warranty (150K) for the battery as well as the Honda Care extended warranty (7yr/100K) has taken care of any concerns. I enjoy the car so much that I will be selling my other car because I no longer drive it. Looking forward to the release of the 2009 Insight.
My Insight Driving Expirence
I drive mainly on interstate highway. My commute to work is about 96 miles round trip, all but 10miles are super highway. The vehicle has nearly 115,000 miles with an overall average mpg of 64.3. I haven't had any problems with the car and have replaced 4 tires once, and the front brakes just once. Because of the conditions of our Mass highways, I have had to replace the windshield twice and will need to replace it a third time before the next inspection. My Insight is a 5 speed manual with air conditioning.
2002 Honda Insight review
From Mile zero to 42345 the average mpg is 62.2 overall. Highest was a trip of 320 miles and averaged 89.2 mpg. Yes, I had a tailwind - ;-)
DO NOT buy an older model Insight
I owned one for 5 years, servicing every 3 months. In that time: 1. Need to replace cat converter ($1,200). 2. Need to replace IMA ($2,700). 3. Need to replace transmission ($2,200). 4. Need to replace flywheel. 5. Wheels randomly seize up almost causing an accident. Dealer doesn't know why ($100 diagnostic). 6. Need to replace engine ($3,800). 7. Need to replace transmission ($2,200). 8. Need to replace IMA again ($2,800). 9. Need to replace wiring ($550). Used/aftermarket parts are hard or impossible to find. 2 of 3 dealers had extremely poor workmanship (I was a mechanic). Car never lasted more than 3 months w/o something breaking, and every part on it is EXPENSIVE.
mileage wrong--84 mpg
Drive from Southern Maryland to Northern VA everyday to work. Great commuter car. Advertised at 61-70 mpg but my lifetime mpg is 84. Mileage always better in warmer weather, but I'm not sure why. 75 miles 1 way, and over 35k per year. Already over 60k miles. My guess is this baby will go well over 200k during its lifetime.
