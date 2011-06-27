Estimated values
2002 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,489
|$2,946
|Clean
|$1,452
|$2,209
|$2,617
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,650
|$1,960
|Rough
|$699
|$1,090
|$1,303
Estimated values
2002 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$2,685
|$3,166
|Clean
|$1,583
|$2,383
|$2,813
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,779
|$2,107
|Rough
|$762
|$1,176
|$1,400
Estimated values
2002 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,752
|$2,599
|$3,055
|Clean
|$1,551
|$2,307
|$2,714
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,723
|$2,032
|Rough
|$747
|$1,138
|$1,351